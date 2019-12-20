Italian atelier and high-end shoe manufacturer Alberto Gozzi acquired by global fashion luxury group

Global fashion luxury group Capri Holdings Limited announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Italian atelier and shoe manufacturer Alberto Gozzi in Pistoia, Tuscany.

The Alberto Gozzi factory, owned and operated by the Gozzi family since its founding in 1974, has produced high-end shoes for many of the world’s top luxury brands over the years. In the immediate future, the high-end factory will develop and produce luxury shoes for Jimmy Choo and Versace. The production of Michael Kors Collection premium shoes will be added at a later date.

“We are excited to welcome all of Gozzi’s talented craftsmen to the Capri Holdings Group,” says John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings Limited. “This acquisition allows us to further align with the industry’s best practices and to strengthen our technical competencies while cementing our position in the global luxury market.”

The transaction is expected to close in the Company’s fourth fiscal quarter, subject to specified closing conditions.

Capri Holdings Limited’s brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products.