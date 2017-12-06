VR goggles for Givenchy.

Givenchy teams up with Korean-based studio PDF Haus for a pair of super stylish VR goggles. This chic product, which contains the charm of Givenchy, can experience both VR and AR simultaneously. Combining virtual reality and augmented reality allows you to enjoy content more realistically and look stylish when viewed from outside. Givenchy VR x PDF Haus goggles feature a padded head strap tinted lenses allowing users to adjust focuses when using their VR or AR functions. Lifting the lens allows you to access the glasses AR capabilities.

“Modern Givenchy presents a contrasting element in terms of material, color, and product characteristics. For example, the material prepared for see-through and span, a intense color in a comfortable color,and linear shape in a streamlined shape etc. Givenchy‘s website also emphasized the contrast between the white colored background and the thin black colored frame. So I went ahead and focused on this sort of contrast and mixing match,” explained PDF Haus design studio.

According to designboom, the foam padding on either side of the glasses makes the glasses comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The second version of these VR goggles for givenchy uses side arms similar to a pair of standard glasses.

images: pdfhaus