Givenchy Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2019-2020 – a palampore tapestry of romance and antiquity

Noblesse Radicale or the château life by Givenchy Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2019-2020. Traditional haute couture is infused with new textures and new volumes inspired by château life.

The Givenchy Haute Couture show for Fall Winter 2019 took place on July 2nd, 2019, in Paris. Paraded through the nave of the Musée des Arts Decoratifs, each silhouette imagined by Creative Director Clare Waight Keller bears the name of French Châteaux, in a subtle wink to the birthplaces of the grand tradition of Haute Couture.

From flowering wallpapers and rich upholstery to heraldic silverware, impressions of the past dissolve into modern contrasts of tailoring and deconstructed eveningwear in the Givenchy Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection.

Blazers and coats evoke riding capes or tuxedos in grain de poudre wool, silk satin and double-face cashmere. Motifs of leaves, petals and fruits are woven through monochrome jacquards and adorned with precious beading. Nodding to the “Noblesse Radicale” of the title, men’s silhouettes evoke the notion of undone glamour by reprising the collection’s

palampore motif in lounge tailoring encrusted with metalwork.

In terms of haute couture accessories, palladium crowns accentuate the rebellious grandeur of crested mohawks and pearl chandelier earrings, while peacock combs frame the face in a daring riposte to pomp and ceremony.

“I wanted to step it up a notch for myself, to push it into something that has a little more theater. It’s the idea of an anarchic woman who comes through the château and all of the elements of what you’d find there. I like the idea that the château wasn’t perfect. It was part of the way I discovered the spirit and the girl of this show,” Clare Waight Keller told vogue.com.

“This show will be remembered as the moment that Waight Keller decided to go out on a metaphorical limb. How satisfying to watch her engage with these wilder instincts,” commented vogue.