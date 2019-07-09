Bvlgari pop-up celebrates the world of cinema with gourmet popcorn, jewellery bar, and memorabilia to take home

Bring on the paparazzi…These are the nominees for the best moments during Bulgari‘s residency at Selfridges.

Bulgari’s residency at Selfridges celebrates the wold of cinema with an exciting pop-up

Bulgari’s residency at Selfridges (07 July – 05 August, 2019) is a cinematic experience with memorabilia to take home. Gourmet popcorn, a jewellery bar, a photo booth, and the red-carpet shot completes the Dolce Vita moments.

Bulgari’s pop up at Selfridges London is full of surprises like the exclusive collection of Bvlgari’s iconic jewellery and accessories.

Bulgari is hosting a cinema-themed extravaganza at the Corner Shop at Selfridges London. The luxury Italian house brought exclusive accessories – from bags to jewellery – inspired by the silver screen, interactive experiences (a film poster personalised with our face on?), and, of course, lashings of the ultimate cinema plus one: gourmet popcorn.

This is the stuff of Liz Taylor’s dreams.

The pop-up’s sparkling jewellery bar displays the limited edition Serpenti Forever Accessories collection with six new and exclusive bags. The rainbow display of electric pinks and blues is completed with lipstick charms. There is also a special edition Serpenti Tubogas watch with a green Guilloché dial, and a preview of two new rose-gold necklaces from Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream collection.

Lights, camera, action! The A-list photo booth

Bulgari’s photobooth takes your picture and then prints it out in the style of one of the many illustrated movie posters covering the walls of our Corner Shop.

What’s a cinema without popcorn?

In the windows of The Corner Shop, a giant revolving tub of popcorn signals that the Bulgari Popcorn Bar is open and ready for business. Bulgari offers a variety of delicious gourmet flavours, including truffle, salted caramel and chocolate.

When you’re not transforming into a movie star courtesy of Bulgari’s photo booth, or browsing the accessories at the jewellery bar, make the most of all the possible photo opportunities. Pose in front of a giant letter board (similar to those you see in a cinema displaying the films) and play around with the letters, spelling out everything from your friend’s name to film titles (made-up or otherwise).

The poster store

And finally, what’s a cinematic experience without memorabilia to take home? Head to the poster store on your way out and purchase a 60s-esque film poster, exactly like the ones decorating the walls of the Corner Shop. “With multiple designs to choose from, we suggest collecting them all…well, it would be rude not to,” suggests Selfridges.