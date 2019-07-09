The serene and private estate of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on Martha’s Vineyard seeking the next steward

Encompassing 340 acres and more than a mile of private Atlantic Ocean beachfront, Red Gate Farm, the private estate of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, is one of the most desirable estates in New England. This Aquinnah estate is for sale and has 5 bedrooms, 5 Full Baths and was built in 1981.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s home on Martha’s Vineyard is Offered for US$65,000,000.

Mrs. Onassis purchased Red Gate Farm in 1979. The Aquinnah landholding came with over a mile of Atlantic Ocean beachfront near the famous Cliffs of Gay Head. The former sheep farm had just one structure back then: a small hunting cabin. Her dear friend Rachel Bunny Mellon designed the estate’s landscapes. A noted horticulturist and landscape designer, Bunny Mellon had redesigned the White House Rose Garden when Ms. Onassis was First Lady of the United States.

This is a legacy estate in the truest sense

Renowned architect Hugh Newell Jacobson designed the elegant Cape Cod-style main house and the two-story guest house, which were completed in 1981. Her daughter Caroline Kennedy has continued the legacy of Red Gate Farm, and in 2000 she commissioned Deborah Berke, dean of the Yale School of Architecture, to renovate and expand the main residence, retaining its understated, timeless elegance.

The 340-acre oasis of beauty with more than a mile of private Atlantic beachfront, has been preserved for 40 years. When Mrs. Onassis purchased the Aquinnah property, she was drawn to the untamed beauty of the oceanfront property’s coastal dunes, freshwater ponds, and the abundance of plants, trees, birds and other wildlife, and she fiercely protected it, as has her daughter Caroline Kennedy in the years since.

“Forty years ago, my mother fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard. When she found Red Gate Farm, it was a perfect expression of her romantic and adventurous spirit. The dunes and ponds and rolling hills of Aquinnah gave her the chance to create a world where she could be so close to nature, close to her family and friends, and, most importantly, close to her beloved books. She even built a fairy treehouse for her grandchildren,” said Ms. Kennedy.

The 6,456-square-foot cedar-shingled main residence has five en-suite bedrooms, two half baths, a chef’s kitchen equipped with professional grade appliances, two offices or artist studios. Three fireplaces warm the home, and outdoor decks drink in the serene water and nature views with the dunes in the distance.

A two-story guest house has four bedrooms and three baths plus a living room, kitchen and laundry. Outbuildings include two garages, a caretaker’s house with three bedrooms, a boat house, a temperature- and humidity- controlled storage building, and a hunting cabin – the only structure when Mrs. Onassis purchased Red Gate Farm. There is also a pool and tennis court on the property.