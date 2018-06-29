Jaguar Vector V20E Break World Electric Speed Record

New world and national records of 88.61mph set by Jaguar Vector Racing V20E at Coniston Water.

Jaguar is bringing the power and versatility of electrification to the boating industry. The automotive manufacturer is transferring the technology the company is using in Formula E with Panasonic Jaguar Racing from racecar to power boat. Jaguar Vector Racing have broken the outright world and national electric speed records in a battery-powered boat.

The unique Jaguar Vector V20E recorded an average speed of 88.61mph across the two legs of the famous 1km course on Coniston Water, England. The electric boat was designed and constructed by Jaguar Vector in partnership with Jaguar Racing’s technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering. Jaguar Vector co-founder and technical director Peter Dredge piloted the V20E.

Following Jaguar’s announcement in October 2017 to become the exclusive title partner of Vector, the team will attempt further world and national records over the next 18 months as part of a major initiative to push the boundaries of performance and to showcase British engineering.

“Congratulations to Jaguar Vector Racing for setting a new benchmark for an electric boat with this world record. Jaguar is at the forefront of electrification technology and our mission is to ‘Race To Innovate’ on track and on the water,” said Mark Cameron, Director of Experiential Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover.