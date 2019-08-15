With unobstructed city views from the Comcast Center, the highest situated Hotel in North America is now open

The highest situated hotel in North America is now open.

Philadelphia continues to transform and surprise with its creativity and new hospitality offers. On the uppermost floors of what is now the city’s tallest building and 10th highest in the United States, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is now open – and taking its place amid the world’s finest hospitality experiences.

At Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia, which is located between the building’s 48th and 60th stories, every one of 180 rooms and 39 suites boasts unobstructed floor-to-ceiling views of the city and beyond.

Guests are welcomed upon entry to their guest room by musician, record producer and visual artist Brian Eno’s soundscapes, created exclusively for the Hotel. Additional thoughtful touches include at-one’s-fingertips technology and bath products by Guerlain.

In partnership with Comcast, all guest rooms and suites also offer the award winning X1 Video Experience, including approximately 300 channel options and a complimentary library of more than 50,000 movies and shows on demand, all searchable with the X1 voice remote.

The entire Comcast Center building and the interiors and furnishings of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia have been designed by world-renowned architect Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, who has effectively redefined the skyline of one of the country’s most historic cities.

Inside, Artistic Director Jeff Leatham has created stunning floral art in his signature style. His designs are found throughout the property from the ground floor entry to the 60th floor Hotel lobby. In addition, Tokyo-based teamLab has envisioned a giant digital floral experience as a modern expression of traditional Japanese painting techniques in the Hotel’s arrival lobby.

Art lovers will revel in the range of world-class museums in the city, from the Barnes Foundation to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum and more in the Parkway Museums District.

Michelin starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten has chosen Four Seasons for his Philadelphia debut.

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is taking his place at the top of the city’s dining scene with the 59th floor Jean-Georges Philadelphia restaurant and the 60th floor JG SkyHigh cocktail bar. Norman Foster’s soaring space showcases the internationally acclaimed French-American chef’s signature cuisine within an atrium featuring 40 foot (12 metre) glass wallsand a cleverly mirrored ceiling that reflects both diners and the city below.

Greg Vernick is also part of the Four Seasons culinary team as he unveils Vernick Fish, conceived as a modern American oyster bar open to the street. Already declared the city’s Best Secret Restaurant and lauded for its leafy setting and “excellent” food since it opened late last year, Vernick Coffee Bar is a full-service café as well as barista bar and to-go bakery.

The Hotel’s 57th floor includes an enormous indoor pool that “spills” into the sky; a state-of-the-art fitness centre in partnership with celebrity training guru and Four Seasons Global Fitness Advisor Harley Pasternak; a wellness boutique; and the seven-treatment room Spa at Four Seasons.

“Even before your treatment begins, you’ll feel a sense of calm and renewal as you enter and move through The Spa. In consultation with crystal healing expert Rashia Bell, we’ve embedded 700 pounds of crystals into the space to create asense of serenity that can be felt throughout the Spa, and carefully curated experiences that focus as much on the soul as thebody,” says Senior Spa Director Verena Lasvigne-Fox.