Flying cars. The luxe edition by Porsche and Boeing’s Aurora

Porsche is teaming up with Boeing to bring a sports car to the sky. As Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG said, Porsche is moving into the third dimension of travel. The high-end automotive maker is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer by becoming a leading brand for premium mobility.

A 2018 study by Porsche Consulting forecasts that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025. The study also indicates that urban air mobility solutions will transport passengers more quickly and efficiently than current conventional means of terrestrial transport, at a lower cost and with greater flexibility.

Boeing, Porsche and Aurora Flight Sciences, a subsidiary of Boeing, are developing a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. Engineers from both companies, as well as Porsche subsidiaries Porsche Engineering Services and Studio F.A. Porsche, will implement and test a prototype.

The companies will create an international team to address various aspects of urban air mobility, including analysis of the market potential for premium vehicles and possible use cases.

“This collaboration builds on our efforts to develop a safe and efficient new mobility ecosystem, and provides an opportunity to investigate the development of a premium urban air mobility vehicle with a leading automotive brand,” said Steve Nordlund, Vice President and General Manager Boeing NeXt, an organization that is laying the foundation for a next-generation mobility ecosystem in which autonomous and piloted vehicles can safely coexist. “Porsche and Boeing together bring precision engineering, style and innovation to accelerate urban air mobility worldwide.”

Auroa Flight Sciences is in tests with its PAV – an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft or air taxi. It represents the next generation of autonomous electric aircraft that are safer, quieter, and cleaner. The PAV prototype provides a solution to the transportation challenges of the future while integrating into today’s current transportation systems. PAV is able to autonomously transport passengers, plan routes, respond to contingencies, and detect and avoid unexpected obstacles. To navigate complex and busy urban environments, the aircraft is designed to operate with a vertiport system that will safely and quickly board and exit passengers.

PAV embodies the potential to change how people, goods, and ideas move throughout the world. Aurora Flight Sciences is developing both two and four-passenger variants with cargo options.