Existing players are seeking innovation: Latest attractions aimed at the tricky millennial market

Adjusting rapidly to the advent of technology, casinos are reconfigured for millennials. Technology has transformed the industry enormously in order to draw in millennials who grew up playing video games. To lure in younger customers, the smartphones performed wonders, creating an opportunity to widen the market base. The mobile devices revolutionized the industry offering access to games that players could only access from the casino previously. Gamblers are now able to play on the go, but technology and online gaming and gambling is not replacing land-based casino though.

Added attractions

Despite the innovations, physical casinos and integrated resorts will still exist. Experience is a recognized trend characterizing millennial consumers, which is also having an impact on the entertainment market. At this year’s World Travel Awards, the Oscars for the tourism sector, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore was named Asia’s Leading Fully Integrated Resort 2018. Millennials consider leisure activities much more important elements of their casino visits, according to surveys by the American Gaming Association. Lounge entertainment is also evolving. MGM’s Level Up introduced a new concept in interactive, skill-based fun. This urban-chic lounge presents interactive virtual-reality fun, arcade games, pool tables & a bar. The extensive selection of traditional activities includes pool, foosball and ping pong, among others. The new addition is also a great pace to watch sports.

Esports are conquering the casinos

The next few years will also add more esports competitions taking place inside a venue, a ballroom and in an arena. According to travelvegas, “this isn’t something that will stand out on the casino floor right away. As casino operators find their way with esports it could find a home in traditional sports books, in the events centers, and other venues in the future.”

HyperX Esports Truck, North America’s first mobile esports arena is expending presence at gaming, entertainment, lifestyle and music events. The 35-ton semi-trailer unfolds to reveal a self-contained mobile arena featuring a competition stage with full production facilities, a caster studio, social media center and VIP lounge. During CES 2019, HyperX will be showing new products including a new gaming headset designed in collaboration with a Southern California headphone manufacturer, featuring fully immersive audio capabilities.

Electronic Table Games

The electronic table games are occupying space once held by slot machines. Offering an opportunity to generate greater revenue, electronic table games offers the possibility to play different games at the same time. The electronic table games come in a variety of formats: from the small five-seat video blackjack game to massive dealer-assisted stadium gaming installations. An alternative to those who want to take a break from traditional table games, the electronic table games cost less to operate, are less intimidating to players, and can can be a social setting. The graphics are modernized and the dealers are much more like a real person.

Skill-Based Games and cabinets

Unlike slot machines, skill-based games and cabinets offer greater payouts to players with better skills than others. The mobile games will also be turned into casino games for money. skill-based games will not be a replacement for existing games. The largest skill-based gaming company at G2E, Gamblit Gaming debuted 25 new games this year at 2018 G2E, including Pac-Man Cash Chase, which brings the classic game to a real money gaming experience.

Bluetooth and wireless technology are changing how casinos engage with their guests for concierge services, game promotion and the dining experience. By accurately tracking guest location throughout the entire property, casinos can provide a unique and personalized experience for engagement, loyalty card mobile integration, and food and beverage order delivery. This platform leverages guests’ mobile devices, smart locators and a network of proprietary scanners to create virtual areas around the casino.

According to PwC, the worldwide tourism and hotel industry is seeing a trend towards high-class all-inclusive resorts, both with and without a casino element. Tourists enjoy the convenience of having all facilities in one place, and are prepared to travel considerable distances to reach integrated resorts. In fact leisure, and not gambling, is the primary reason why people visit Vegas, the home of the first IRCs, says the PwC report.

This year’s Innovation Lab at Global Gaming Expo 2018 (G2E), North America’s premier international gaming trade show and educational event , featured a wide array of perspectives on how the industry can advance into the future both through gaming and broader resort management. The new innovations include the use of beacons and artificial intelligence.

Continuously improving and enhancing responsible gaming measures will become increasingly important and expected. The technology and the regulations will help the users to not get caught in the maze and lose all their money. What the highlights were for the gaming industry this year?. Read Forbes‘ five stories that helped to shape the year that was in casino gaming in 2018.