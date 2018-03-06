Escape to Solaz Los Cabos – the latest luxury beachfront hotel to hit the Cabo market

A quick tour of an architectural masterpiece overlooking the beautiful Sea of Cortez.

Announced as a new gateway to the Baja California Peninsula, Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos will appeal to couples, families, and discerning travelers who seek an authentic resort experience in Mexico.

The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts announced the brand’s first hotel in Baja California Sur with the opening of Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos in June 2018. Operated by Quinta del Golfo de Cortez (QGC), Solaz Resort is a beachfront oasis featuring a 128-room luxury hotel and 21

extravagant residences. Nestled on a coveted 34 acres overlooking the Sea of Cortez, Solaz Resort highlights The Luxury Collection’s expansion in Mexico, where the brand now boasts a total portfolio of seven hotels throughout Baja California Sur, Campeche, Mexico City, and Yucatan.

The Resort

Designed by renowned architectural firm Sordo Madaleno, the resort’s cascading terraces blend desert vegetation with quarry stone, granite,marble and wood to create an architectural “sculpture” of breathtaking design amidst desert landscaping. Each masterfully designed guest room and suite at Solaz Resort features a private entrance and patio; custom, contemporary furnishings; and original art. Floor plans blur the lines between indoor and outdoor space, as private terraces provide unobstructed views of the Sea ofCortez.

Celebrating art and design at every turn, Solaz Resort features original works throughout — all masterfully created by famed Mexican artist César Negrete, who travelled throughout Baja for years, studying the region’s natural history and folklore. El Gabinete “Del Barco” is an indigenous gallery

featuring regional artifacts and open spaces to walk through while enjoying breathtaking natural scenery. Viewed through the eyes of Baja California explorer Miguel del Barco, exhibits include a 43- foot-long whale skeleton suspended from the ceiling, a historical original map collection, and more.

A restorative travel destination, Solaz Resort features 50-meter infinity pools lining 1,246 linear feet of white sand beaches overlooking the Sea of Cortez. Each pool incorporates butterfly green granite, which emulates and seamlessly merges with the Sea of Cortez’s tranquil turquoise waters. State-of- the-art exercise facilities feature Technogym equipment and group or personal fitness instruction, and the 10,000 sq. ft. Ojo de Liebre Spa offers 10 private treatment rooms and two VIP double rooms, along with a full range of services like Alo Therapy (Himalayan Salt Igloo) and Thalasso Therapy — the later only available in Baja California at the Ojo de Liebre Spa.

Solaz – The Luxury Residences

Twenty-one exclusive residences at Solaz Los Cabos present the ultimate indulgence to those who enjoy the privacy of a home combined with The Luxury Collection’s bespoke amenities and services.

Ranging in size from approximately 5,000 to 11,000 sq. feet, three-bedroom and three-and-a-half bathroom residences offer indoor/outdoor living with wrap-around terraces featuring Jacuzzis; floor-to- ceiling panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez; a chef’s kitchen; European-designed furnishings by Kettal; master baths with travertine marble bathtubs and spa-inspired showers; separate laundry and pantry; private elevator access and designated underground parking.