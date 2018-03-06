Amaze Expo 2018 Breaking All Barriers Of Innovation

The 8th edition of Big Boys Toys now known as AMAZE Expo 2018, is the Middle East’s premier innovation and luxury lifestyle exhibition. The exhibition will open its doors from the 22nd – 24th of March 2018 at Dubai International Financial Center.

The event will witness high-end innovative products such as an autonomous suitcase, ear phones with a top-shelf sound experience characterised by powerful bass and super clear crispy mid-highs, unique bronze sculptures made in a powerful and dynamic way, jewelry from famous Hollywood designer, a ready to fly off road car and many more products.

Speaking about the event, Mr Biju Jayaraaj, Chief Executive Officer of Amartze Events, the organizer of the exhibition said, “We are thrilled to host the Amaze Expo (Formerly known as Big Boys Toys) back in Dubai, a city that has gained popularity as one of the top innovative design and fashion destinations in the world and home to one of the world’s largest shopping malls. Tourists from around the globe come to Dubai to shop haute couture and luxury fashion brands and hence Dubai is a favorite city for acclaimed designers and innovative luxury lifestyle brands to reach buyers in the Middle East.”

Visitors at the show will be able to view an exclusive collection of featured 14 categories Art, Adventure, Aviation, Digital, Drive, Fashion, Lifestyle, Marine, Off-Road, Ride, Wellness, Kids Lifestyle, Pets Zone and Woman’s World.

Woman’s World 2018 will be an area dedicated solely to women luxury lifestyle providing an unparalleled shopping experience catering to all their needs across an array of selections like Fashion, Jewelry, Lifestyle, Travel, Beauty, Wellness, Consumer Electronics, Interiors and Financial Services.

The exhibition is a platform for the world’s newest, rarest and most unique bespoke innovations and state of the art creations. It is a must visit exhibition to experience products & services you never knew existed, witness latest cutting edge technology and experience jaw dropping innovations.

Amaze 2018 will open its door for an exclusive preview of the exhibition for privileged customers of Emirates NBD, Trade and Media on 22nd March – day one (invitation only day) of the exhibition. The succeeding days will be at an entry fee of 20 AED to the general public. The exhibition is open from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on all three days.

Stay tuned for more news: facebook.com/AmazeExpo/; instagram.com/amazeexpo/; twitter.com/AmazeExpo.











images courtesy of amaze-expo.com