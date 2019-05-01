This article titled “Dutton Surf amphibious vehicle preview: ‘A cross between a car and a rubber duck’” was written by Martin Love, for The Observer on Sunday 28th April 2019 05.00 UTC

Dutton Surf

Price £22,000

MPG 30

Top speed 85mph On sea 6mph (timdutton.com)

Is it a boat? Is it a car? Actually, it’s the best of both – an amphibious vehicle. It’s the ideal solution for anyone who fancies driving to the coast and then… well, motoring out to sea. For the past 50 years, Tim Dutton has been at the helm of his eponymous firm. He started out in 1969 and is justly proud of the fact Dutton is the oldest car company in the world still wholly owned by its founder. He is based in a workshop in the pretty village of Littlehampton where he has his own slipway into the River Arun. Visitors can take a Surf out for a test drive/cruise. You won’t be surprised to hear that owning a dinky Dutton is a niche interest – Tim sells about a dozen a year. Most drivers/captains just want to have fun – who wouldn’t in a vehicle that looks like a cross between a sports car and a rubber duck? – but there are more serious applications, too. Tim’s sold some to the military, and sailors love them as they can simply drive straight out to their yacht’s mooring. If you want to see one of these floating cars – and congratulate Tim on his half-century in the business – he’ll be at National Kit Car Show next weekend and at the Southampton Boat Show in September.

Email Martin at martin.love@observer.co.uk or follow him on Twitter@MartinLove166

guardian.co.uk © Guardian News & Media Limited 2010

Published via the Guardian News Feed plugin for WordPress.