Best Tall Building Worldwide: 2019 CTBUH Tall Building Awards

2019 Best Tall Building Worldwide Winner is Salesforce Tower, San Francisco.

The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) announced the Best Tall Building Worldwide and Category Winners of the 17th Annual CTBUH Awards Program. The CTBUH Awards Jury has named Salesforce Tower (San Francisco) the “Best Tall Building Worldwide,” in addition to recognizing the winners of 20 individual award categories.

The Best Tall Building Worldwide was chosen from several height range categories including Best Tall Building under 100 meters, Best Tall Building 100–199 meters; Best Tall Building 200–299 meters; Best Tall Building 300–399 meters and Best Tall Building over 400 meters. These buildings were also eligible for functional category awards, including Best Tall Office Building; Best Tall Residential or Hotel Building, and Best Tall Mixed-Use Building.

Described by Best Tall Building Jury Chair Karl Fender, Founding Partner, Fender Katsalidis Architects, as a “building that gives back,” Salesforce Tower was recognized for its multipronged focus on occupant health, sustainability, structural efficiency, and a significant level of integration with the surrounding urban habitat. The building stands as the centerpiece of a new transit-oriented, mixed-use neighborhood recently freed up for development following the demolition of an aging transit center. The result is not just a contribution to the city skyline, but a highly successful exercise in human-centric and resilient design for tall buildings.

In addition to the Best Tall Building category winners, a number of other award recipients were recognized at the conference, including

The Pinnacle@Duxton (Singapore) for the 10 Year Award;

Atira La Trobe Street (Melbourne) for the Construction Award;

Viscoelastic Coupling Damper (VCD) for the Innovation Award;

Kampung Admiralty (Singapore) for the Urban Habitat Award – Single Site Scale;

Central Park (Sydney) for the Urban Habitat Award – Master Plan Scale;

Amorepacific Headquarters (Seoul) for the Interior Design Award;

CHAO Hotel (Beijing) for the Renovation Award.



This year’s event honored the most award categories in CTBUH history, adding five distinct engineering categories.

The winners of the 2019 Engineering Awards included Azrieli Sarona Tower (Tel Aviv) for Façade Engineering, Morpheus Hotel & Report at City of Dreams (Macau) for the Fire & Risk Engineering, 181 Fremont (San Francisco) for Geotechnical Engineering, Britam Tower (Nairobi) for MEP Engineering; and 181 Fremont (San Francisco) for Structural Engineering. In all, the category winners were chosen from a group of 65 Award of Excellence Winners representing 20 countries and 33 global cities.

The CTBUH Tall Building Awards are an independent review of new projects, judged by a prestigious panel of experts. The Awards aspire to provide a more comprehensive and sophisticated view of these important structures, while advocating for improvements in every aspect of performance, including those that have the greatest positive impact on the individuals who use these buildings and the cities they inhabit. All projects recognized in the CTBUH 2019 Awards Program, including Category Winners and Award of Excellence winners, are featured in the second edition of the Tall Buildings + Urban Habitat series.