Coty Luxury to drive a new phase of growth for Burberry Beauty

Coty, the North American beauty products manufacturer based in New York founded in Paris, France, by François Coty in 1904, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the exclusive long-term global license rights for Burberry Beauty luxury fragrances, cosmetics and skincare.

Coty will have overall responsibility for strategic direction on the portfolio’s development, leveraging its global capabilities in beauty strategy, innovation, supply-chain and go-to-market, working in partnership with Burberry who will lead on creative elements. Burberry beauty products will be sold in leading luxury beauty retailers globally as well as in Burberry stores and digital channels.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction and move forward with our strategic partnership, combining Burberry’s British heritage of innovation, craftsmanship and design with Coty’s expertise and leadership in luxury beauty products. Coty’s world-class ability in developing and bringing to market beauty brands will help drive a new phase of development and growth for Burberry Beauty,” said Camillo Pane, Coty Chief Executive Officer.

Coty’s main products are fragrances, colour cosmetics and skin and body care products. It is known for its cooperation with designers and celebrities for the creation of fragrances. Its biggest brands, or “power brands” as it calls them, are: Calvin Klein (fragrance and cosmetics), Chloe (fragrance), Davidoff (fragrance), y (fragrance), Marc Jacobs (fragrance), Philosophy (beauty), Adidas (fragrance and beauty), Playboy (fragrance), OPI Products (beauty), Rimmel London (make-up), Max Factor (cosmetics) and Sally Hansen (beauty).

Edgar Huber, President Coty Luxury, added, “As an iconic luxury brand, Burberry fits perfectly with Coty Luxury’s portfolio, which includes contemporary and globally relevant luxury beauty brands. We are uniquely positioned to develop Burberry Beauty to the next level. This is another significant step in building Coty’s Luxury division.”

“Following months of hard work to ensure a smooth transition, we are pleased that this strategic partnership, which brings together tremendous beauty experience and expertise, has begun. Burberry is incredibly proud of what has been achieved in the last four years and we look forward, with the support of Coty, to further building on these foundations,” commented Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer, Burberry.