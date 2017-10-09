Virtuoso Unveils The Hottest Luxury Hotels Debuting Soon.



Luxury travelers in the know seeking the next great upscale hotel look no further. Luxury and experiential travel network Virtuoso, along with its more than 16,000 travel advisers worldwide, has revealed the hottest hotel openings around the globe for this fall and beyond. From relaxing resorts to iconic urban landmarks, these five properties are sure to make an indelible impression on guests when they open or reopen over the next several months:

Situated in a tranquil riverside location in the heart of the city, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai features contemporary, spacious rooms and exceptional guest amenities including Maserati transportation. Offering stunning views of the city’s dramatic skyline, the hotel is located just minutes from attractions such as the iconic Bund and the museums of People’s Square.

Hotel Lutetia, France – Reopening spring of 2018

The hotel on the Left Bank in Paris, opened in 1910, has attracted celebrities from the worlds of arts,culture and politics over the years. The Art Nouveau gem will offer 184 rooms and suites, a spa, fitness facilities, and jazz and cigar bars. Its Lutetia Brasserie will feature a bar, terrace, show kitchen and private dining room.

Six Senses Bhutan, Bhutan – Opening late 2018

Five unique resorts in different locations will unite under the Six Senses name to offer an intimate new lodging experience with only 82 suites among all the properties. Each resort focuses on a specific theme, such as culture, and will feature the signature Six Senses qualities, including eco-friendly design, personalized service, world-class cuisine and wellness. Virtuoso Guests will receive a daily buffet breakfast for two, special amenity, complimentary Wi-Fi, and early check-in and late check-out if available.

Raffles Europejski Warsaw, Poland – Reopening spring of 2018

Originally opened in 1857, the legendary hotel in Warsaw’s historic district has recently undergone restoration to preserve its heritage and character. Raffles Europejski, Warsaw will offer 106 elegant guestrooms and suites, a restaurant with an outdoor terrace showcasing Poland’s cuisine, a bar and cigar lounge, a patisserie and a spa.

Montage Los Cabos, Mexico – Opening spring of 2018

Perched upon 39 acres of white-sand beachfront, Montage Los Cabos will feature 122 expansive rooms and suites when it opens. The resort will offer spectacular views and unique walk-in access to the finest swimming, diving and snorkeling in the region. Guests can take advantage of wellness programs and treatments at Spa Montage, and fitness offerings including two pools and tennis and recreational lawn facilities.