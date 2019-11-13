Christmassy atmosphere: The Charles Hotel Munich x Baccarat

French manufacturer of fine crystal glassware Baccarat aims to use its crystal creations to light up the décors of the most beautiful hotels and restaurants around the world. Baccarat will exhibit its talents this year in The Charles Hotel Munich, a Rocco Forte Hotel.

In addition to marveling at the wonderful crystal ornaments on the glimmering tree, guests can also hold Baccarat crystal in their own two hands. During the advent period, Baccarat Afternoon Tea will be served in luxury Baccarat tea glasses. With its sweet-smelling pastries and other delicious treats, the patisserie will turn an afternoon in advent into a perfect experience.

Each year The Charles Hotel looks forward to the festive season, and this year will be the best yet with Baccarat as their partner to celebrate the most joyful time of the year.

December at The Charles Hotel, Munich

Counting down to Christmas: advent is a busy time in Munich – particularly at the numerous Christmas markets. The locals have created the endearing term “Christkindlmärkte” (“baby Jesus markets”) because in Germany baby Jesus brings the presents on Christmas Eve. Situated in the heart of the Bavarian state capital, The Charles Hotel is the ideal starting point for a tour through the markets with their many delicious treats. The Concierge Team has put together its own pocket-sized “Christkindlmarkt” guide with many unusual recommendations and insider tips for the guests.

The 5-star hotel, named after Sir Rocco Forte’s father – the renowned hotelier Charles Forte – boasts the most spacious rooms in the city, an exciting range of culinary offerings in Sophia’s Restaurant & Bar and a modern spa with a 15 x 8 metre indoor pool. It is the ideal base for a Christmas city break or to welcome in the new year on New Year’s Eve.