This article titled “Tesla cites Brexit as Germany chosen over UK for European plant” was written by Julia Kollewe, for The Guardian on Wednesday 13th November 2019 09.31 UTC

The Tesla chief executive, Elon Musk, has said Brexit uncertainty played a role in the firm’s decision to build its first European factory in Germany rather than the UK.

The billionaire entrepreneur revealed that the firm’s European battery plant would be built on the outskirts of Berlin.

Speaking to Auto Express after making the announcement, Musk said: “Brexit [uncertainty] made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK.”

The US electric carmaker also plans to locate a research and development base in the German capital. Musk announced the Berlin decision at a car industry awards ceremony on Tuesday night hosted by the German tabloid Bild.

He said: “Some of the best cars in the world are made in Germany. Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding, for sure, and that’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany. We are also going to create an engineering and design centre in Berlin.”

In November 2016, Musk downplayed the effects of Brexit and said Tesla planned to build an R&D base in the UK. He had previously said that if there was sufficient demand a factory could subsequently be built in the UK, although Tesla planned to open its first European factory on the continent.

Aside from batteries, Tesla will also build its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Berlin. Production is expected to start in 2021. Musk told the awards audience: “I come to Berlin a lot – Berlin rocks!”

Will build batteries, powertrains & vehicles, starting with Model Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2019

guardian.co.uk © Guardian News & Media Limited 2010

Published via the Guardian News Feed plugin for WordPress.