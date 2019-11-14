Mozart inspires Christian Lacroix’s tiara for the 2020 Vienna Opera Ball

Christian Lacroix unveiled the Swarovski tiara for the 2020 Vienna Opera Ball.

Queen of the Night: Inspired by the magic of Mozart’s Queen of the Night, Christian Lacroix’s starbursts of jewels add another layer of sparkle to 2020 Vienna Opera Ball.

The Vienna Opera Ball will take place on February 20, 2020 at the Vienna State Opera.

The enduring link between Swarovski and the world-famous Vienna Opera Ball was formed back in the 1950s. Swarovski has partnered with a different international designer each year to add sparkle to the debutantes’ tiaras in remarkable ways. Previous designers include Karl Lagerfeld, Donatella Versace and Dolce & Gabbana

Nadja Swarovski and Vienna Opera Ball organizer Maria Großbauer once again found a top international designer to create the tiara for the debutantes of the Vienna Opera Ball 2020. Swarovski has announced famed fashion designer and artist – and longstanding Swarovski collaborator – Christian Lacroix as the designer of the tiara for the 2020 Ball.

Lacroix’s tiara design has been inspired by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute’ and the iconic and powerful character of the Queen of the Night. The headpiece features 72 clear-colored crystals, with three bursts of star-shaped stones, and a line of circular crystals decorating the base.

As Dominique Meyer, Director of the Wiener Staatsoper mentioned, Christian Lacroix is an enthusiast and nonetheless a connoisseur of the opera genre.

“Christian Lacroix has over the years contributed to several international opera productions – among others during my tenure as General Director of the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées – and he created the costumes for ballet productions at the Vienna State Opera as well as for the New Year’s Concert. A beautiful, strong connection, I think!” commented Dominique Meyer.

“I remember as a child having admired on-screen all these couture-clad, beautiful young debutantes waltzing as if in a perfect high-fashion musical,” said Christian Lacroix.

“And I have always loved working with crystals in fashion and in my ballet projects: without Swarovski’s crystals these show costumes would have never been the same. For this ball, I was inspired by stars at night and by Mozart’s larger-than-life opera to create something special for the debutantes. I hope that all these tiaras waltzing will create amazing dynamic constellations – fitting for these young Queens of the Night!”