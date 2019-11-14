Ferrari Roma, the new Prancing Horse V8 2+ coupé unveiled in Italy’s capital

The Ferrari Roma was revealed during a dedicated client event held in Italy’s capital.

The La Nuova Dolce Vita era has begun, with the new, stylish Ferrari Roma. The Ferrari Roma offers discerning clients

the finesse and refinement that brings the concept of “La Dolce Vita” right up to date.

The luxury car represents the pinnacle of performance in this category, thanks to its turbocharged V8 from the family of engines that has won the overall International Engine of the Year award four years running. In this version, the engine reaches 620 cv at 7500 rpm and is coupled with the new 8-speed DCT gearbox that was introduced on the SF90 Stradale.

Ferrari said its new luxury car is “a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterised Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s.”

The approach taken by the Ferrari Styling Centre for the Ferrari Roma’s exterior centres around clean design and absolute symbiosis between its various elements with harmonious proportions and pure, elegant volumes. To underscore that formal minimalism, all superfluous detailing has been removed.

The central display with an 8.4” vertical screen is exceptionally intuitive and user-friendly.

The Ferrari Roma’s chassis benefits from the modular technology developed by Ferrari for its new generation models. Both bodyshell and chassis have been redesigned to incorporate the latest weight reduction and advanced production technologies. In fact, 70% of its components are entirely new, said Ferrari in a statement. The mid-front-engined 2+ Ferrari Roma has the best weight/power ratio in its segment (2.37 kg/cv) which enhances handling dynamics and responsiveness.