W Rome to offer a unique twist on La Dolce Vita in the Eternal City

W Hotels Sets its sights on Italy. Situated near the famous Spanish Steps and the fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti, W Rome will soon be the city’s must-visit location for locals and global nomads.

The hotel is set across two historic buildings in the Via Veneto neighborhood and will connect guests to what’s new and next in Rome as of 2021.

As a longstanding hub of Roman social life, Via Veneto has been the destination for pleasure-seekers for decades, offering guests the latest in fashion, a thriving dining scene, chic cafés and fabulous late-night haunts. Set to become the buzzing centerpiece of the neighborhood, W Hotels‘ newest address in Rome will feature 159 stylish guest rooms and suites, including a decadent Extreme WOW suite (the brands take on the traditional Presidential Suite). W Rome will shake up the Eternal City in 2021 with bold design, vibrant energy and a buzzing rooftop bar.

Rome is one of Italy’s most stylish and fashionable cities, and therefore a perfect destination for interesting hotels. Marking the first time that the iconic W sign will land in Italy, W Rome will be developed by Omnam Group through a real estate fund managed by Kryalos SGR.

“With its boundary-breaking design, buzzing spaces and unique style, W Rome will inject a new and decidedly social style of modern luxury to the Roman hospitality scene,” commented Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President, Luxury Brands, Europe for Marriott International.

On its expansive rooftop, W Rome will feature a signature destination bar where style-savvy guests and local trendsetters can take in sweeping cityscape views. Social spaces at W Rome include the W Living Room (the W brand’s spin on the hotel lobby) along with two vibrant restaurants and over 120 square meters of ultra-modern event space. A FIT workout facility and a spa will offer W guests a chance to relax or work up a sweat. Throughout the hotel, guests will have unlimited access to the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service, delivering whatever they want, whenever they want it.

W Rome will span two adjacent 19th century properties on Via Liguria. Originally intended for residential use, the commanding buildings previously operated as a hotel, as well as offices for government ministries and private companies. The structures will be renovated and re-imagined.

