W Rome to offer a unique twist on La Dolce Vita in the Eternal City

W Hotels Sets its sights on Italy. Situated near the famous Spanish Steps and the fashionable boutiques of Via Condotti, W Rome will soon be the city’s must-visit location for locals and global nomads.

As a longstanding hub of Roman social life, Via Veneto has been the destination for pleasure-seekers for decades, offering guests the latest in fashion, a thriving dining scene, chic cafés and fabulous late-night haunts. Set to become the buzzing centerpiece of the neighborhood, W Hotels‘ newest address in Rome will feature 159 stylish guest rooms and suites, including a decadent Extreme WOW suite (the brands take on the traditional Presidential Suite). W Rome will shake up the Eternal City in 2021 with bold design, vibrant energy and a buzzing rooftop bar.

Rome is one of Italy’s most stylish and fashionable cities, and therefore a perfect destination for interesting hotels. Marking the first time that the iconic W sign will land in Italy, W Rome will be developed by Omnam Group through a real estate fund managed by Kryalos SGR.

“With its boundary-breaking design, buzzing spaces and unique style, W Rome will inject a new and decidedly social style of modern luxury to the Roman hospitality scene,” commented Jenni Benzaquen, Vice President, Luxury Brands, Europe for Marriott International.

On its expansive rooftop, W Rome will feature a signature destination bar where style-savvy guests and local trendsetters can take in sweeping cityscape views. Social spaces at W Rome include the W Living Room (the W brand’s spin on the hotel lobby) along with two vibrant restaurants and over 120 square meters of ultra-modern event space. A FIT workout facility and a spa will offer W guests a chance to relax or work up a sweat. Throughout the hotel, guests will have unlimited access to the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service, delivering whatever they want, whenever they want it.

W Rome will span two adjacent 19th century properties on Via Liguria. Originally intended for residential use, the commanding buildings previously operated as a hotel, as well as offices for government ministries and private companies. The structures will be renovated and re-imagined.