A sneak peak at the latest member of Rolls-Royce’s Black Badge permanent Bespoke Family

Rolls-Royce Completes Black Badge Family With Black Badge Cullinan.

Black Badge family defines the taste of a younger generation of Rolls-Royce fans.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveiled the latest member of the Black Badge permanent Bespoke Family, Black Badge Cullinan. Introduced in March of 2016 to tremendous reception, today one-in-five Rolls-Royce commissions is done as Black Badge with a darker image that defines the taste of a younger generation of luxury consumer. As the drivetrain and chassis were re-engineered for enhanced dynamic performance, the 6.75-litre V12 engine now delivers increased power (600BHP) and (664 ft-lb) torque.

Black Badge Cullinan is now available to commission.

Black Badge Cullinan Exterior: The ‘King of the Night’ features a darkened Spirit of Ecstasy mascot is presented in high gloss black chrome and the iconic Rolls-Royce badges invert to become silver-on-black. Chrome surfaces. Black Badge Cullinan wears all-new 22-inch forged alloy wheels, reserved exclusively for Black Badge Cullinan accompanied by another first for Rolls-Royce with the marque’s first-ever colored brake caliper.

Black Badge Cullinan Interior: Designers, engineers and craftspeople saw the creation of a luxury carbon-fiber finish developed to create repeating geometrical shapes in a three-dimensional effect. Crafted in Black leather with 1344 individual fiber optic cables, the new Bespoke Starlight Headliner incorporates a new shooting star feature with eight brilliant white shooting stars.

Like all Black Badge family members Black Badge Cullinan is enhanced to generate an extra 29bhp for a total of 600bhp and an additional 37 ft-lb (50NM) for a total 664 ft-lb (900NM) torque. Pressing the ‘Low’ button on the gear shift unlocks Black Badge Cullinan’s full suite of technologies including the new Black Badge audible exhaust, creating a deep rumble of the 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12.