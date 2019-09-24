Chantecaille Africa’s Vanishing Species to support the conservation charities protecting most endangered animals

Create a shimmery smokey eye with Chantecaille’s new Luminescent Eye Shade compacts and pair it with Cheek Gelée in Vibrant for a natural flush. Finish with Lip Veil in Tamboti, an everyday nude.

The shimmer spectrum of new Luminescent Eye Shades is inspired by Africa’s gorgeous wildlife.

Chantecaille, the beauty company setting a luxurious standard in the world of modern, botanical skincare and cosmetics, created Luminescent Eye Shades – the beauty brand’s first permanent philanthropy eye collection. The collection honors six of Africa’s most endangered species and to support the conservation charities protecting them from extinction.

This collection of rich, pearlescent eye shadows is inspired by six beautiful creatures – cheetah, elephant, giraffe, lion, pangolin and rhinoceros – that are among Africa’s most endangered. All of these wild animals face common threats from shrinking habitats, conflict with local communities, and the illegal wildlife trade.

These creamy, earth-toned shadows have a gel-powder formula infused with pure-pearl particles that create a wash of color that never creases and dazzles on the eyelid (Cheetah- Warm Champagne/ Elephant- Shimmering Taupe Grey; Lion- Golden Copper; Giraffe- Burnished Brow; Rhinoceros- Sophisticated Olive; Pangolin- Dusky Lilac). The new Shade and Sweep Brush was designed to pair perfectly with the Luminescent Eye Shade collection. This brush features beyond-soft vegan bristles that pick up precise amounts of shadow for exceptional payoff and easy application.

“You know how much we love the wildly impressive Lion Guardians,” said Chantecaille’s team.

“We’re proud to support their cause on a continuous basis with new Luminescent Eye Shade in shimmery copper Lion. Their creative approach to protecting lions and local communities in Kenya and beyond has made huge conservation impact: they empower local warriors to become the lions’ fiercest protectors.

Luminescent Eye Shade in Lion washes the eyes with a gorgeous golden copper.

See Chantecaille’s Q&A with the founders of this innovative conservation on Le Magazine and learn about how they’ve increased the lion population in Kenya.

This keepsake box set ($360.00) contains a Japanese artisan-crafted eye brush designed to blend and diffuse these featherweight eye shades, made with uniquely soft vegan synthetic fibers. Inside, Chantecaille included a limited-edition signed wildlife print by photographer Mark Drury.

Eyes that shimmer with a gilded luster are the new neutral for fall.

Create a standout look with Luminescent Eye Shade in Rhinoceros, a sophisticated olive. This color supports Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, one of Africa’s oldest wildlife charities. Renowned for their work with elephants, SWT also protect rhinos from poaching fueled by the demand for their horns.

Take the wild with you.

Chantecaille’s chic collaboration with Tulusa features a collection of pretty makeup pouches that give back to three conservation groups working to protect the most cherished animals.