Bulgari took the iconic Serpenti design and gave it the Alexander Wang spin its always wanted

American fashion designer Alexander Wang reimagines Bvlgari’s Serpenti Forever Bag.

For the person who has everything but still wants more. Get ready for Bvlgari’s fashion collaboration with fashion superhero alexander wang, fully revealed on 7th September in New York.

Serpenti Through the Eyes Of ” series of capsule collections continues with the collaboration with Alexander Wang. The fashion designer re-imagined a shopper tote, a duette, and a two-in-one satchel, all gravitating around the Serpenti motif and accessories.

“I found the original snake-head piece from the 1960s in the Bvlgari archives,” designer Alexander Wang told vogue. “It was a nod to the sinful woman, and that was something I could relate to. I always think about a thrill-seeker when I design.”

For Fall-Winter 2019, Bvlgari launched The Serpenti Cabochon – a new ultra-soft bag with sculptural contours.

This new bag joining the Serpenti universe is taking inspiration from one of Bvlgari’s favorite gem-cuts. Elegant yet functional, versatile enough to be worn from day to night, the new Serpenti Cabochon proves that the snake’s seductive charms have the power to astound every season.