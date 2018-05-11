Taking Pleasure Seriously at Cannes Film Festival 2018: Magnum x Alexander Wang limited edition handmade cooler bag.

MAGNUM, the ice cream brand owned by the British/Dutch Unilever company, was joined at the 2018 Cannes International Film Festival by designer Alexander Wang and supermodel Bella Hadid to launch their collaboration for Magnum’s “Take Pleasure Seriously” campaign. As part of the campaign, a short film starring Bella Hadid and Alexander Wang was created to celebrate the craft and quality that goes into creating the iconic range of ice creams. In addition, MAGNUM unveiled a MAGNUM X ALEXANDER WANG limited edition handmade cooler bag. The Magnum X Alexander Wang limited edition cooler bag is available on www.alexanderwang.com at a $895.

The leather-wrapped cooler bag is the result of a truly unique collaboration with Magnum and Alexander Wang. By injecting elegance and luxury in to an everyday object, the two brands have created a premium, yet subversive, accessory to house expertly crafted luxury ice cream – perfect for those who take pleasure seriously.

“I’m excited to finally be able to share the MAGNUM X Alexander Wang cooler bag here in Cannes. Today is the result of months of incredibly hard work on a very unique project. As you will hopefully see, the bags were designed to capture the craft and expertise that I share with MAGNUM. This collaboration allows for an indulgent MAGNUM whenever and wherever you want,” said Alexander Wang about the partnership.

Bella Hadid also shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: “I’m a strong believer in living life to the fullest, which is why I am so excited to be working with Alexander Wang and MAGNUM on this project. The Magnum X Alexander Wang cooler bag allows you to enjoy an indulgent moment wherever and whenever. I’ve truly enjoyed developing this collaboration, and hope we inspire others to take pleasure seriously.”