Make way, flying fish coming through. Stephen Webster’s Fish Tales collection

Stephen Webster‘s Fish Tales necklace depicts a sea creature within a letter of the alphabet, fitted in 18kt yellow gold and diamonds. Discovered the tale behind your letter yet?

Inspiration for the collection came from Stephen’s lifelong love of the sea and fascination with all things below the waterline. Memories from his childhood holidays spent in Blackheath or by the River Thames catching mussels and cockles were the starting point to create the collection Fish Tales, with each letter of the alphabet allocated to a creature from the sea.

Crafted using the finest materials, 18 karat yellow gold and round white diamonds, the collection comprises of 26 letters each hand made with expert craftsmanship. For each letter Stephen Webster has written a short story aboutt heir character. Each necklace in the collection is accompanied with the ‘Fish Tales’ book, conveying Webster’s personal A – Z of sea life, inspired by the mysteries of underwater world and the creatures that live beneath.

‘Our holidays were spent in caravans around the East Kent and Sussex coastline. Never without a pale between us, mybrother David and I would leave no rock unturned in our pursuit of anything that moved: Brown shrimp, prawns, tinyskate, flounders, rockling, wrasse, sometimes a small dogfish, mussels, cockles and, of course, crabs. We lovedcrabs, all kinds of crabs: Green crabs, hermit crabs, peeler crabs, velvet swimming crabs (the most vicious, needingexpert handling) and edible crabs. Once the tide came in covering the rock pools, we would fish with beachcaster rods.It was never going to feed the 5,000, but we did catch cod, whiting, mackerel, flatties and eels.’ explained Stephen Webster MBE.

‘I hope the collection and the book go some way towards uncovering the mystery and magic of an aquatic life,’ added Stephen Webster MBE.

F IS FOR FLYING FISH NECKLACE

Reach new heights with Stephen Webster’s ‘F is for Flying Fish’ diamond necklace. Set on 42cm gold chain this intriguing piece features a matt finish flying fish entwined within an 18 karat yellow gold and diamond letter F.

Fish Tales Collection was officially launched on Wednesday 18th April alongside actress and philanthropist Cheryl Hines, where 15% of proceeds from the evening were donated to Waterkeeper Alliance’s to support their on-going initiatives in honour of Earth Day and Stephen’s love of the sea and marine life. With reference to Stephen’s British heritage, the Beverly Hills store became a pop-up ‘Fish & Chip’ shop for the evening, where guests enjoyed themed bites from the recently opened Rappahannock Oyster Bar. On Thursday 26th April, it was London’s turn to party! To celebrate the launch, a pop-up ‘fish & chips’ party was curated at Mark Hix’s first solo restaurant Hix Oyster & Chop House.