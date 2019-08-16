Braubeviale 2019: All about creative beer and the entire process chain of beer

Braubeviale 2019: visitors can experience an unprecedented range of tastes

The continuously increasing number of small and microbreweries and a steadily growing craft beer scene have been influencing and changing the beer sector in Germany and throughout the world.

Preparations are in full swing and it won’t be long till Nuremberg is once again the hub for the international beverage industry. From 12 to 14 November 2019, the sector will come together for the world’s most important capital goods fair this year for beverage production and marketing. The products and solutions showcased by the around 1,100 exhibitors cover the entire beverage process chain, including all segments like beer, cider, spirits, sparkling wine, wine, water, juices, soft drinks and liquid dairy products. As tradition demands, the topic of beer continues to be a major focus and can be experienced in all its diversity in the exhibition itself and the supporting programme.

It’s indisputable that Braubeviale has its origins in beer. It started off as an exhibition running alongside a training course for brewers but soon became a social event for the sector. By 1978 it was so popular that more space was needed and so it was held for the first time in the Nuremberg exhibition halls. From an industry get-together for brewers it then evolved into an international gathering for the entire beverage sector. Last year the event was bigger and more international than ever. Braubeviale has never lost sight of its social component, and as always the topic of beer will be well covered.

This starts on the day before the exhibition at the 7th European MicroBrew Symposium hosted by the VLB, the Berlin-based Research and Training Institute for Brewing. As well as an overview of international market trends in this segment, the symposium will focus above all on the technical and technological aspects of craft beer production, like general concepts for small breweries, the wide product diversity and the necessary quality control. Malt will be another focus area this year. The symposium is directed at international craft brewers, brewpub operators and maltsters and will therefore be held in English.

In the Craft Drinks Area there will tastings of beer and other beverage specialities, led by independent experts. At a total of eight themed bars, visitors can experience an unprecedented range of tastes: five beer bars featuring beer specialities from various countries as well as alcohol-free and low-alcohol beers, a spirits bar, a bar for water and innovative alcohol-free drinks and a bar where visitors can learn how the quality of the glass plays a key role in the sensory attributes of the beverage. Last year, some 10,000 visitors, including drinks manufacturers, specialist distributors and wholesalers and restaurateurs, immersed themselves in a world of unimagined taste sensations and gained inspiration in the process.

This has also made Braubeviale a major port of call for small and microbreweries and home and hobby brewers who are able to find expert partners to provide comprehensive information relevant to their interests at the themed pavilion Artisan and Craft Beer Equipment and the special display area brau@home.

The associated Speakers’ Corner is also a source of professional expertise, valuable suggestions and discussion. Another highlight for home and hobby brewers, and especially for one called Heiko Mu¨ller, will be the presentation of Mu¨ller’s “Kaminfeuer” cellar beer, which won over the tasting panel in the second Hobby Brewer Competition organised by Maisel & Friends and Braubeviale.

Naturally, the European Beer Star, which has had a home at Braubeviale since its “birth year” in 2004, will once again be presented at the event. Now one of the most important beer competitions worldwide, it was initiated by the German Private Breweries Association, the honorary sponsor of the trade fair, and the German and European umbrella organisation. On the first day of the fair, Braubeviale visitors will vote for their favourite beer from among the gold medal winners – the Consumers’ Favourite 2019 in gold, silver and bronze.

Last year the European Beer Star once again enjoyed record-breaking participation: In 2018, 2,344 beers from 51 countries faced the verdict of the 144-strong panel of experts. This year, beers could be submitted in 67 categories, including the new categories “Stout” and “Non- alcoholic wheat yeast (top fermented)”.

In addition, the Forum Braubeviale will offer talks, presentations and panel discussions on topics relevant to the future of the beverage industry, naturally including specific issues relating to beer. The Export Forum German Beverages on the day before the fair is also an important source of inspiration for breweries and other beverage producers and provides a neutral platform for high-calibre knowledge-sharing with export specialists.

It is and remains an uncomfortable truth: climate change is real. For Germany’s hop growers it means having to grapple with more heat and less water, for example. In this context, there is a need for technology, government policy, and last but not least, the goodwill of brewers and beer drinkers.

