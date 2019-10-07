Bose Launches New Portable Smart Home Speaker with features everyone wants and loves

Bose launches ultra-versatile, portable compact speaker.

Every Bose smart speaker is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, but the Portable is the first to offer a rechargeable battery — along with a shortlist of features everyone wants and love.

Bose announced the Bose Portable Home Speaker, an ultra-versatile, compact speaker that combines the convenience of battery power, the simplicity of Bluetooth, and the ease of voice control in a modern new design. The new Portable speaker also delivers improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass than any other portable smart speaker its size, and weighs a mere 2.3 pounds to effortlessly take with you — from room to room, outside and around the home, and when you leave.

There are buttons on top for basic functionality, including Bose’s proprietary mic-off feature — which cuts power to the microphones, eliminating any possibility you can be listened to or recorded — along with power, volume, play/pause and skip tracks, wake or dismiss virtual assistants, and Bluetooth source.

The Bose Music app offers additional functionality, making set up and updates easy and intuitive. Browse content, switch music services, create a multi-room system with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars, and download software for new features: coming this year, pair the Portable with a Bose SoundLink speaker for synchronized, voice-controlled audio — a welcome advancement for the millions of SoundLink Micro, Color, Mini, and Revolve owners around the world; and next year, pair two Portables for incredible 360-degree stereo performance.

The Portable speaker is cylindrical, measuring 7.5″ high and just over 4″ across, and wrapped in a seamless, anodized aluminum enclosure shaped precisely to enable its audio performance. Inside, three passive radiators, a high-excursion driver, and a proprietary deflector distribute clear, lifelike sound evenly in every direction — including size-defying bass. Unlike conventional speakers, there’s no sweet-spot for placement or listening — it delivers the same, jaw-dropping experience wherever it is, wherever you are. And while the left and right channels in standard one-piece systems can cancel each other out — leaving audible gaps in music — the Portable speaker won’t. Bose mono-signal technology makes corrections in real time, so you hear everything the artist recorded.

The new Bose Portable is water-resistant with an IPX4 rating to survive spills, splashes, and rain; and rugged enough to withstand drops, knocks, and hits. It comes with an integrated handle for convenience, and can charge through standard USB-C, or a charging cradle that’s sold separately for $29.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is available in Triple Black and Luxe Silver on September 19th for $349.