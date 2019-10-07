Gifts, Hi Tech, Living&Travel

Bose Launches New Portable Smart Home Speaker with features everyone wants and loves

Bose launches ultra-versatile, portable compact speaker.

Bose Portable Home Speaker 2019-

Every Bose smart speaker is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled, but the Portable is the first to offer a rechargeable battery — along with a shortlist of features everyone wants and love.

Bose announced the Bose Portable Home Speaker, an ultra-versatile, compact speaker that combines the convenience of battery power, the simplicity of Bluetooth, and the ease of voice control in a modern new design. The new Portable speaker also delivers improved 360-degree sound, deeper bass than any other portable smart speaker its size, and weighs a mere 2.3 pounds to effortlessly take with you — from room to room, outside and around the home, and when you leave.

There are buttons on top for basic functionality, including Bose’s proprietary mic-off feature — which cuts power to the microphones, eliminating any possibility you can be listened to or recorded — along with power, volume, play/pause and skip tracks, wake or dismiss virtual assistants, and Bluetooth source.

Bose Portable Home Speaker 2019-02

The Bose Music app offers additional functionality, making set up and updates easy and intuitive. Browse content, switch music services, create a multi-room system with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars, and download software for new features: coming this year, pair the Portable with a Bose SoundLink speaker for synchronized, voice-controlled audio — a welcome advancement for the millions of SoundLink Micro, Color, Mini, and Revolve owners around the world; and next year, pair two Portables for incredible 360-degree stereo performance.

The Portable speaker is cylindrical, measuring 7.5″ high and just over 4″ across, and wrapped in a seamless, anodized aluminum enclosure shaped precisely to enable its audio performance. Inside, three passive radiators, a high-excursion driver, and a proprietary deflector distribute clear, lifelike sound evenly in every direction — including size-defying bass. Unlike conventional speakers, there’s no sweet-spot for placement or listening — it delivers the same, jaw-dropping experience wherever it is, wherever you are. And while the left and right channels in standard one-piece systems can cancel each other out — leaving audible gaps in music — the Portable speaker won’t. Bose mono-signal technology makes corrections in real time, so you hear everything the artist recorded.

The new Bose Portable is water-resistant with an IPX4 rating to survive spills, splashes, and rain; and rugged enough to withstand drops, knocks, and hits. It comes with an integrated handle for convenience, and can charge through standard USB-C, or a charging cradle that’s sold separately for $29.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is available in Triple Black and Luxe Silver on September 19th for $349.

Bose Portable Home Speaker 2019-01

Bose Portable Home Speaker 2019

