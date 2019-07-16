Baglietto unveiled the biggest yacht built by the historic Italian shipyard in its recent history



The unveiling of a new yacht is always an extraordinary moment in a shipyard’s life.

Not only did Baglietto welcomed such a beautiful yacht, the biggest ever built by Baglietto in its recent history, but the guests also saw the history of the historic Italian shipyard before their very eyes.

Baglietto, a historic shipyard from Italy with 160 years building luxury superyachts, revealed its new 55-meter motor yacht named Severin°s at their shipyard in La Spezia.

The new 55-meter hull is part of Baglietto’s traditional platform (the T-Line) designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design.

The vessel’s soft and sleek lines reflect Baglietto’s traditional Italian style and, together with the lowered gunwales and side air vents, will embody the Seagull brand’s distinct aesthetic features. Francesco Paszkowski designed the warm and cozy interior in collaboration with architect Margherita Casprini. The layout is set up perfectly for charter with a total of six cabins.

The yacht is certified with the maximum class by Lloyd’s Register of Shipping and has received two Caterpillar engines 3516C DITA, which push her at a maximum speed of 17 knots and cruising speed of 12 knots.

The placement of the tender and toys in the foredeck allows more space to be dedicated to the Beach Club, which has double access. The Beach Club offers 55 square meters of space to relax with a steam shower, bar, and an additional area perfect for a gym and spa. The Beach Club faces the sea, ideal for those tranquil moments on the water.

Known as hull no.10225, M/Y Severin°s was showcased for the first time in the warm light of a golden sunset on the Gulf of Poet among many ultra-high net worth guests, civil and military authorities, international media, CEOs and business executives, as well as the team who was part of the construction and their respective families.

After the flag-raising ceremony, Italian singer, performer and X Factor finalist, Aba Chiara, sang the Italian national anthem and Michele Gavino, CEO of Baglietto, gave a welcome speech on behalf of the shipyard. The launch of M/Y Severin°s followed the traditional baptism ritual of the sea, with the christening of the yacht and the champagne bottle crash.

During the launch, guests also witnessed the most iconic superyachts that marked the history of Baglietto. They floated in the water as part of a historic rite of passage from the past to the future: the S/Y Caroly, a sailing yacht from 1947 which is now one of the most beautiful training ship of the Italian Navy; the M/Y Nina J, a historical vessel built in 2006 designed by world-renowned architect Tommaso Spadolini; the M/Y Only One, built in 2015 and brought to the shipyard for this special occasion; the latest launch in 2018 M/Y Silver Fox, which just arrived at the Mediterranean Sea from her Caribbean season; and the MV13, Baglietto’s famous powerboat tender.

On land, the new superyachts under construction decorated the ceremony, including hull no. 10231 of 54 meters, hull no. 10232 of 40 meters, hull no. 10233 of 48 meters to be launched in 2020, and hull no. 10226 of 46 meters to be ready for 2021.

Also at the event were the latest yachts of the other brands owned by the Gavio family: Bertram 35-feet Moppy vessel, the Baglietto Navy FFC 15, and the CCN motor yacht Vanadis which was recently launched and is now ready to leave for a summer cruise.

After the launch, the guests enjoyed an exclusive dinner hosted by Il Galateo of Florence and the finest wines produced by Marchesi Antinori. Other renowned Italian brands were partners of the event, including Visionnaire, a luxury furniture company that created a lounge area for the yacht owner with the most outstanding pieces from their living room collection. They included a Backstage area designed by Fabio Bonfà; Horizon and Tea Party low tables designed by Alessandro La Spada; and a Bastian area with the new King’s Cross tables, which made their debut during the Salone del Mobile 2019 and displayed the unique craftsmanship in solid wood designed by Mauro Lipparini.

McLaren Milan, the exclusive Italian luxury vehicles distributor, chose the launch of M/Y Severin°s to present their latest model: The New McLaren GT with the classic Grand Tourer attributes of high-performance and continent-crossing capability, but with a lighter, faster, more engaging experience. Lastly, Gruppo Giardini, an Italian firm specialized in the design and creation of exclusive high-end gardens around the world, designed a one-of-its-kind green scenery.