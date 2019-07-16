Kering announces new investments in Wayne, New Jersey

Global luxury Group Kering announced the development of its new operations center in Wayne, New Jersey.

The luxury Group is ushering in a new operating model, with a substantial reorganization and streamlining of its current logistics footprint, with new investments in the US, Asia, and Italy. Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga,

Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear.

Kering is building its state-of-the-art office, repair and distribution center in Wayne, New Jersey to replace its current facility in Secaucus. The new development, located at 150 Totowa Road, is under construction on a 31.8-acre property. The resulting modern facility will serve as the company’s North American operations center.

In addition to the 770,000 square-foot distribution center, the building will hold an 80,000 square-foot office area with the total interior space measuring over 400,000 square-feet. The development will also include a 17,500 square-foot repair center for its products.

On track to open in 2020, Kering will apply for LEED Gold certification for the building upon its completion, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to sustainability and dedication to fostering a higher quality-of-life in workspaces.

This construction project is the second largest structure in Wayne township and joins other redevelopment efforts in the area.

Last month, Kering announced the appointment of Bartolomeo Rongone as CEO of Bottega Veneta, effective from September 1st, 2019. He will report to François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kering, and will be a member of the Group’s Executive Committee. He succeeds Claus-Dietrich Lahrs, who has taken a personal decision to

leave to get closer to his family and to take on a new entrepreneurial challenge.

Kering also announced the appointment of Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, to the Group’s Executive Committee, effective from July 1st, 2019. This appointment follows two years of strong growth for Balenciaga under the leadership of Cédric Charbit and thanks to the creative drive of its Artistic Director, Demna Gvasalia.