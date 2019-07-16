W Hotels brand to land in Argentina

Marriott International announces the W Buenos Aires, which is expected to open in 2024.

Puerto Madero, one of Buenos Aires’ most sought-after neighborhoods, to be home for the first W Hotel in Argentina. The hospitality project by the luxury hotel chain owned by Marriott International will alter the Buenos Aires skyline, and help make Puerto Madero the coolest spot in the city.

Buenos Aires is known for its sense of limitless energy, and for attracting creativity, with many designers, makers, and innovators flocking to its European-style streets. Marriott International has signed an agreement with GNV Group to bring its W Hotels Worldwide brand to Argentina for the first time in dynamic Buenos Aires.

W Hotels Worldwide is bringing the W experience to the highly desirable Madero Harbour development. A lively mix of meeting space, restaurants and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city will be the backdrop to the hotel’s anticipated 150 rooms.

W Buenos Aires will be designed by internationally renowned architect Carlos Ott and the local studio BMA.

The hotel – expected to open in 2024 – and its planned residences will be located within a $100 million, 34-story, mixed- use tower poised to rise in the heart of the captivating Puerto Madero neighborhood, the ideal location for the brand’s passion for what’s new/next.

“Puerto Madero is poised to become one of Latin America’s coveted luxury destinations, as residential, office, and retail entities thrive within its chic, bohemian vibe, surrounded by high-energy nightlife, lush green spaces, and perfect walkability,” commented Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International, Caribbean & Latin

America.

Buenos Aires has been chosen as one of the 10 best cities in South and Central America for 2019 by Travel + Leisure. See the full listing here.

