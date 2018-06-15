Daniel Lee enters Kering luxury group as Creative Director of Bottega Veneta

“The singularity of Daniel Lee’s fashion vision inspired by a very personal creative approach” convinced French businessman and the chairman of Kering luxury group, François-Henri Pinault, to open a new chapter in the history of Bottega Veneta. The luxury house, part of Kering group’s portfolio, announced the appointment of Daniel Lee as its Creative Director starting July 1, 2018.

An experienced designer, Daniel Lee was most recently Director of Ready-to-Wear Design at Céline. Aged 32 and of British nationality, Daniel Lee is a graduate of the Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design. Before joining Céline in 2012, he worked at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

According to François-Henri Pinault, Daniel Lee’s work is characterized by “great rigor, a mastery of studio expertise, a true passion for materials and an energy that I cannot wait to see take shape at Bottega Veneta.”

“Daniel Lee has a deep understanding of the House’s current challenges both in terms of creation and development. He will bring to Bottega Veneta a new and distinctive creative language that will continue building the House’s success based on the ambitious foundations already developed over recent years,” commented Claus Dietrich Lahrs, CEO of Bottega Veneta.

Daniel Lee said: “I’m both honored and excited to continue the legacy that has been created at Bottega Veneta over the last five decades. Maintaining the ingrained codes of the House, craftsmanship, quality and sophistication, I look forward to evolving what has gone before, while contributing a new perspective and modernity.”

The Italian luxury goods and high fashion brand house has emerged with a unique Italian art de vivre philosophy defined by four unchanging principles: outstanding craftsmanship, timeless yet innovative design, contemporary functionality, and the highest quality materials.

The historical motto, “When your own initials are enough,” conveys a concept of individuality and confidence that now applies to a full range of collections for women and men: bags, small leather goods, but also ready-to-wear, shoes, jewelry, furniture, fragrances, eyewear and accessories.