Ares Design Panther ProgettoUno supercar unveiled in its final form at 2019 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

The legendary Pantera from the Seventies inspired Ares Design’s Panther ProgettoUno supercar.

ARES Design finally presented the Panther ProgettoUno supercar to the world in its final form. The supercar was presented during the 2019 edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the prestigious event dedicated to vintage cars and prototypes held every year in Cernobbio, on the shores of Lake Como, in Italy.

ARES Design Unveils the Panther ProgettoUno, the First Supercar of the Coachbuilder Based in Modena

Having the opportunity to present the Panther ProgettoUno supercar during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has been the crowning of the Ares Design team’s efforts over the last 18 months.

The Panther ProgettoUno is a car designed and built with an eye on the Italian supercars tradition but using the most advanced technologies available. According to Dany Bahar, CEO and co-founder of ARES Design, the supercar will always provide who is driving it unparalleled emotions and feelings.

The Panther ProgettoUno is the first model of the ARES Design’s Legends Reborn program. The nostalgic car takes inspiration from the Pantera, the iconic supercar born in the Seventies in Modena.

Driven by a V10 aspirated engine with a maximum output of 650 HP, the Panther ProgettoUno sports a complete, handcrafted carbon fiber body, shaped to resemble that of the iconic original, while ensuring the best aerodynamic performance, thanks to CFD technology.

“While the Panther ProgettoUno is indeed capable of more than 325 km/h and 3.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h, the ARES Design’s team has always pursued other values more than simple numbers. The mission was in fact to create a true “driver’s car”, which would put the man at its heart to make him feel a unique driving experience while at the wheel,” said Ares Design team in a statement.

ARES Design worked and crafted a complete, specifically designed stainless-steel exhaust system, to give the Panther ProgettoUno its distinctive sound. The upgraded lightning fast throttle response, the seven speed, double-clutch transmission and the active suspensions have been carefully enhanced as well, to obtain more and more precise feedbacks coming from the Alcantara-covered steering wheel and sharper gear changes.