Anvera 48 carbon fibre – Extremely low fuel consumption, efficiency and sustainable performance

Anvera 48 carbon fibre – not only lightweight, but also exceptionally spacious, resistant and safe

From 11 to 16 September, LG-Yacht shipyard will be among the exhibitors of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018, displaying, for the first time to an international public, the new model ANVERA 48 carbon fibre, presented last May at Versilia Yachting Rendez-Vous in worldwide premiere.

With the Anvera 48, LG-YACHT has once again applied its innovative philosophy to create a yacht entirely built in carbon fibre, just like its predecessor, the Anvera 55s – a more resistant, extremely light crossover boat featuring trendy, design shapes and details.

“Low fuel consumption, sustainable performance and optimisation of the available space. All this thanks to our main material, the carbon fiber, which we do manufacture ourselves in our dedicated area at the shipyard. An unprecedented optimisation that only Anvera can grant you with its two crossover boats Anvera48 and Anvera55,” explained anvera team.

Carbon is increasingly used instead of traditional fibreglass because of its enhanced characteristics: greater resistance and lightness (which means particularly low consumption); efficiency; speed; reduced waste, CO2 and pollution; as well as the possibility to obtain innovative design shapes. The result, in a nutshell, is a high-performance and environmentally-friendly product.

Anvera 48 Fuel saving: ~only 3,5 liters of fuel approximately= 1 mile at 40 knots;

“Extremely low fuel consumption, efficiency and sustainable performance. These are the main features of our Anvera48 equipped with 370 hp sterndrive Mercury engines,” said the shipyard.

“Our sea trial test has got as a result a maximum speed of 42 knots and a fuel consumption of around 3 litres per mile at 40 knots”

14.50 metres long and up to 4.91 metres wide, Anvera 48 is characterised by two special uprights around the deckhouse, the helm station, and the cockpit roofing, and by the air vent integrated in the single lightweight pillar supporting the superstructure.

Anvera48 has been projected to have more spaces dedicated to comfort and relax. The use of advanced materials such as carbon fiber allows to optimize the available space, in other words to minimize the space for the engines and to get the advantage of the remaining space for your guests.

This yacht’s soberly elegant lines, designed with a strong focus on functionality, together with comfortable onboard spaces result in a sporty and yet harmonious boat, conceived by Aldo Drudi and designed in 3D by Paolo Picchi, while hull design & engineering is by Andrea Frabetti. The Anvera 48 is fully customisable with top-quality and stylish finishes.