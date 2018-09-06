London Fashion Week will have both human and robotic models

The first time robots will walk the ramp at London Fashion Week.

Telepresence robots are changing the way we communicate and provide a hassle free experience in connecting and keeping in touch with friends and family in different locations. They help you establish your presence despite the distance and situation. With the help of telepresence robots like Ohmni, you never have to miss birthdays, important meetings or special occasions.

OhmniLabs, a Silicon Valley-based robotics company and Kambria, announces its debut at the upcoming London Fashion Week Festival in partnership with House of iKons and Los Angeles-based designer, Honee. The Ohmni robot will be wearing one-of-a-kind creations from Honee on both September 15 & 16th, which is the first time robots will walk the ramp at London Fashion Week.

The vision behind both OhmniLabs and Kambria is to enable various forward-thinking and unique use cases in the worlds of health, technology, senior care and in this case, fashion. Renowned LA Designer Honee is an artist, fashion and industrial designer. Her work combines multiple media and sensibilities and also highlights social themes. Honee has paired with OhmniLabs and Kambria to marry fashion, culture and technology into one harmonious balance.

Keeping her design under wraps until the big event, Honee was able to share that her vision is for people to see Ohmni and robots as a part of their everyday lives with a focus on the present rather than the future, with a play on the word “telepresence.” Honee’s solo segment on Saturday, September 15th will have both human and robotic models, bringing fashion and advanced technology together.