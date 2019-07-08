All eyes on Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle – an essential for discerning collectors

Throughout the summer, Harrods’ Fine Watches will play host to an exhibition by Vacheron Constantin, the Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer founded in 1755.

According to Harrods’. the exhibition was curated to explore the emotions intrinsically linked to the world of haute horlogerie: “the desire sparked by a shade of blue that catches your eye, the excitement at seeing the palpitations of a tourbillon, the butterflies in your stomach at seeing the vivid enamel decoration on a dial and the goosebumps you feel from glimpsing the intricate guilloché design on your favourite watch.”

For this exhibition, Vacheron Constantin launched two limited-edition watches from the Traditionelle collection, exclusive to Harrods in rose gold with alligator leather straps in the luxury store’s signature shade of green.

A Harrods’ exclusive Made in Switzerland

These exclusive editions of the Traditionnelle moon phase watch are essential items for discerning watch collectors.

The design of Vacheron Constantin Rose Gold Traditionnelle x Harrods Watch 38mm eschews contemporary sensationalism, in favour of a timeless aesthetic, from the traditional indexes and seconds counter to the subtle, yet intricate patterning on the hand-guillochéd face.

Showcasing Harrods’ store’s signature colours through 18-karat rose gold and a deep green strap in precious crocodile skin, the design of Vacheron Constantin Rose Gold and Diamond Traditionnelle x Harrods Moonphase Watch 36mm is elegantly trimmed in twinkling diamonds, while a glass panel to the back puts the intricate mechanism on display.

Vacheron Constantin Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar

The Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar watch is the biggest novelty launched by Vacheron Constantin this year.

For the first time in watchmaking history, a hand-wound perpetual calendar can be set flat on a table and picked up more than two months later, still displaying the correct date and month thanks to its 65 days power reserve.

The Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar is a first-of-its-kind timepiece that can adapt to its wearer’s needs. Its two balances operate at a different frequency therefore extending the power reserve to 65 days.

Inspired by the seasonal system from the Japanese Edo Period of the 17th century, the Traditionnelle Twin Beat Perpetual Calendar is a revolution of mechanical watchmaking and brings true significance to the “perpetual” part of its name.