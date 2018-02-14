Fun-filled AquaZone Brings Water Toy Demonstrations to Miami Yacht Show.

The luxury in-water yachting exhibition Miami Yacht Show 2018 presents its first-ever AquaZone with action-packed demonstrations of the latest watersports and personal watercraft designed to fill the “toy boxes” on luxury yachts.

Celebrating its 30th year, the Miami Yacht Show takes place February 15-19 along Collins Avenue across from the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc hotels in Miami Beach.

“A beautiful yacht gets you to the destination of your dreams, and then it’s the cool water toys you have onboard that provide the fun for you and your guests while you’re there,” said Mary Bender, vice president of marketing for Informa, the Miami Yacht Show’s co-owner and producer.

Are you ready for another ocean day?

Miami Yacht Show highlights include airborne flyboarding with commentary by world champion flyboarder Kristen Smoyer, exciting PowerVision underwater drone demos and the Schiller Water Bikes featured in Michael Phelps’ race against a great white shark. SeaBob and the BOTE Rover board demonstrate why they are among the ultimate luxury yacht action toys. Less daring enthusiasts can opt for kayak fishing instruction and yogis doing headstands on stand-up paddleboards.

AquaZone is presented by Informa and Nautical Ventures, with demonstrations performed by Nautical Ventures staff or designated vendors. The public is not permitted in the water demonstration area.

The 2018 Miami Yacht Show attracts a global audience to a spectacular display of yachts and marine products, including more than 500 new and brokerage yachts and the latest marine technology and accessories. Also new this year is a floating VIP lounge nestled among some of the largest yachts in the center of the show and offering pass holders an open-air space with open bar, refreshments, concierge services and the Watches & Wonders luxury showcase highlighting the history of watchmaking.

The Miami Yacht Show also includes a display of extraordinary superyachts on Watson Island at the Island Gardens Deep Harbour marina, known as Superyacht Miami and requiring registration. Two different boat shows take place concurrently during Presidents’ week: the Miami Yacht Show on Collins Avenue and the Miami International Boat Show on Virginia Key.