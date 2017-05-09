2017 Cavalcade Classiche is the event dedicated to Prancing Horse’s historic cars. Cavalcade is also a “traveling exhibition” as never before seen and a unique opportunity to admire the 70 years of the Ferrari myth.

Seventy Ferraris from over 20 countries took part in this year’s Ferrari Cavalcade, devoted to the cars that have made the history of Ferrari. In fact Cavalcade Classiche is a special event included in the 70th anniversary celebrations. The event was conceived in order to bring fans from all over the world to famous places in Italy, promoting Italian excellence in art, history, and gastronomy together with “prodotti tipici italiani”.

The exclusive event took place from 5 to 9 May in Tuscany. It is based in Forte dei Marmi from where the cars set off to explore the region. Participants in Cavalcade Classiche travel along some of Italy’s loveliest roads through places of breathtaking beauty.

The cars entered in the event include the most important models in the history of the Prancing Horse: specimens like the 340 Mille Miglia, the 250 SWB, the 250 Le Mans, the 250 Tour de France, the 500 TR, and the 860 Monza.

For this occasion, Ferrari has chosen one of the most picturesque regions rich in history and art as the venue. From the beaches of Versilia, the 70 crews set off each day in their vintage cars to discover art cities such as Pisa, Lucca and Modena, fishing villages like Lerici, towns packed with history such as Pietrasanta, hazardous mountain passes through the Apuan Alps and the Apennines, to finish in Maranello with a unique fashion show inside the factory. Every day big surprises are in store, including some that will remain etched forever in the memory, such as when the cars are displayed outside the Cathedral of Pisa, the parade on the walls of Lucca or the stop at the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari in Modena.