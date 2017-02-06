ShowBoats Design Awards 2017. 70m Sybaris wins 3 trophies at 2017 Superyacht Design Awards

Designed and built by Perini Navi, the stunning state of the art 70m SY Sybaris was a standout winner at the 2017 SuperYacht Design Awards, which took place yesterday evening in Kitzbuhel. Shortlisted as a finalist in six categories, Sybaris won more awards than any other superyacht, taking home the gold Neptune trophies for the Best Interior Layout & Design and Best Lighting Design, as well as the award for Newcomer of the Year, which was presented to PH Design.

2017 Superyacht Design Awards honour the creative talents behind the most innovative, elegant and inspiring new yacht designs from the boards of the world’s leading yacht design studios. In addition to the best sailing and motor yachts interior, exterior and naval architecture designs, prizes were also awarded to the Young Designer of the Year as well as a special Lifetime Achievement Award which was presented to a designer who has made an indelible impression on the yachting industry.

For the Miami based interior designers, Peter Hawrylewicz and Ken Lieber, it was a particularly momentous occasion as Sybaris marked their first foray in yachting.

“Delivering this splendid jewel has been a great achievement for Perini Navi. This has happened during an important time of re-design of our organisation that has proved once again the excellent quality of the passionate group of people who are the backbone of our company. I extend a special thank you to Mr Bill Duker for his insightful introduction of PH Design, who have shown the world their unique skills applied to yacht interior design,” said Fabio Boschi, Chairman of Perini Navi who together with Milena Perini and Franco Romani attended the event, representing the team of Perini Navi employees and suppliers who were so dedicated to the realisation of this momentous superyacht.



2017 Superyacht Design Awards. The winners:

1. Best Exterior Design & Styling Award – Motor Yacht above 48m

Joy 70m (Builder: Feadship);

2. Best Exterior Design & Styling Award – Motor Yacht below 48m

Genesi – 47.1m (Builder: Wider);

3. Best Exterior Design & Styling Award – Sailing Yacht.

My Song 39.6m (Baltic Yachts)

4. Best Interior Layout & Design – Motor Yacht above 500GT

Cloudbreak 72.3m (Abeking & Rasmussen);

5. Best Interior Layout & Design – Motor Yacht below 500GT

Sexy Fish 39.3m (Tansu);

6. Best Interior Layout & Design – Sailing Yacht

Sybaris 70m (Builder: Perini Navi);

7. Best Naval Architecture – Displacement Motor Yacht

Galactica Super Nova 70.1m (Builder: Heesen Yachts);

8. Best Naval Architecture – Semi-Displacement or Planing Motor Yacht

Gipsy 35.3m (Builder: Otam);

9. Best Naval Architecture – Sailing Yacht

AQuiJo 86m (Builder: Vitters Shipyard & Oceanco);

10. Most Innovative Motor Yacht

Genesi 47.1m (Interior design: Ideaeitalia; Exterior styling: Fulvio de Simoni; Builder: Wider)

11. Most Innovative Sailing Yacht

My Song 39.6m (Interior design: Nauta Design; Exterior styling: Nauta Design; Builder: Baltic Yachts)



12. Best Lighting Design

70m Sybaris (Interior design: PH Design; Exterior styling: Perini Navi; Lighting Specialist: PH Design

in collaboration with Lindsey Adelman; Builder: Perini Navi)



13. Best Recreational Lifestyle Design Feature

74m PLVS VLTRA – Wellness Centre (Builder: Amels; Naval architect: Amels; Interior design: Winch

Design; Exterior styling: Tim Heywood)



14. Tender & Support Vessel Design

9.5 Limousine (9.5m) (Builder: Cockwells; Interior design: Cockwells; Exterior styling: Andrew

Wolstenholme)



15. 2017 Young Designer of the Year

The two winners of the Young Designer of the Year 2017 are Student Designer, Thibaud Le Merdy, and

Professional Designer, Eric Laurent.

16. 2017 Newcomer of the Year Award

70m Sybaris (Interior design: PH Design; Exterior styling: Perini Navi; Lighting Specialist: PH Design

in collaboration with Lindsey Adelman; Builder: Perini Navi);

17. Lifetime Achievement

Naval Architect Germán Frers (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

First yacht design: Mirage, 1958.