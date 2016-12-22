Part of the Les éternelles de Chanel collection, Chanel Secret Watch Signature Grenat luxury watch is Limited to 1 exemplaire.

The Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève annually salutes the excellence of worldwide watchmaking production and thereby contributes to promoting the worldwide influence of watchmaking and its values. Chanel‘s Secret Watch Signature Grenat (~€ 709000) is the winner of this year’s Jewellery Watch Prize offered during the 16th Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG).

Piaget Limelight Gala Milanese Bracelet and Girard-Perregaux Cat’s Eye Tourbillon with Gold Bridge were another Ladies’ Watches awarded at the 2016 GPHG ceremony. The Audemars Piguet, Girard- Perregaux, Montblanc, MB&F, Piaget, TAG Heuer and Tudor brands, along with Eberhard & Co, Fabergé and Grönefeld, were also honoured by this year’s jury.

Conceived as a capsule collection, these luxury Ladies’ watches as an expression of all the Chanel high jewellery creativity and know-how become richer year by year.

In 2016, the Chanel high jewellery design studio pays tribute to the House’s iconic motif, quilting.

Diamond squares enhanced with exceptional stones juxtapose in a play of mirrors and evoke the Couture spirit of Chanel. In a palette of feminine colours, 4 unique pieces like the four sides of a square secretly conceal a precious watch dial.

Like a precious embroidery, a cuff in 18-karat white gold quilted with diamond squares sprinkled with orange sapphires. At its centre, a carmine garnet of 52.61 carats delicately opens to reveal a watch set with diamonds in the shape of a curved square.