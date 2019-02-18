You can’t buy a 965HP super-hybrid Berlinetta: it will be made-to-order, to your personal specifications

Puritalia unveils the custom-made, 965HP super-hybrid Berlinetta at Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The vehicle is a handcrafted, custom-made Italian sports car that offers a super-hybrid engine – managed by Artificial Intelligence-based proprietary software – in a Berlinetta style carbon fiber body that offers the ideal 50/50 weight distribution.

Puritalia Automobili, the custom-made, handcrafted, high-tech Italian sports car maker, presents its new car, the Berlinetta: a super-hybrid 965 hp, total carbon fiber body fuoriserie at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show.

Puritalia Automobili was founded by Paolo Parente, who partnered with car designer Fabio Ferrante, to build fuoriserie cars in the spirit of the Golden Years of Italian automobile design using the most advanced technologies. The Puritalia Berlinetta, a project that was four years in the making, is the Puritalia experience at its best.

++ Exclusively built-to-order for the demanding car connoisseur, the Berlinetta will be unveiled for the first time at the Geneva

International Motor Show on March, 7th, 2019.

“We like to think that we don’t sell our cars. We entrust them to owners who can take care of them and enjoy them because they understand and appreciate the exacting technical details and the care we put into building them,” explained Paolo Parente, CEO & Founder.

What is missing in today’s supercar market, says the manufacturer, is the unique experience of having your car handcrafted to your own specifications, like it used to be in the Golden Years of the Italian automobile designs of the 50’s and 60’s.

The Puritalia experience provides this unique opportunity to the most demanding car enthusiast and collector. A real fuoriserie a totally unique car in the world today. Each Berlinetta requires 800 hours just for all carbon-fiber painting and finishing. That is more than some “industrial” supercars take for the entire building process to be completed.

The Italian sports car maker intends to produce only 150 Berlinettas.