Nautilus – The ultimate statement piece for a superyacht

Nautilus is a horological sculpture by Winch Design x Thomas Mercer celebrating seas and stars

Nature in its purest form is reflected in the proportions of this exquisite timepiece.

Embodying Winch Design’s ethos of beauty, uniqueness and perfect proportion, the Nautilus sculpture created in partnership with Thomas Mercer elevates itself to the class of horological sculpture.

The word Nautilus derives from the Latin form of the original Ancient Greek: ναυτίλος (nautilos) which means sailor, a fitting title for this incomparable sculptural timepiece, embodying the spirit of the ocean. The case is inspired to the spiral of the Nautilus shell and owes its elegant form which follows the golden ratio of the Fibonacci spiral. Quarter-circle arcs are inscribed with the Fibonacci integers (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13 and 21), and the curvature of the crystal spirals out from the intricate clock face inside.

THE OCEAN AS A SCULPTURE

The streamlined yet physically imposing piece is made of fine Bohemian crystal, the signature work of world-renowned Crystal Caviar. This kiln-cast glass sculpture, created in the Czech Republic and crafted through a meticulous process, is only achievable at the hands of supremely skilled artisans. Its deep and complex blue hues create the illusion of looking through the ocean waters to treasures below. Synonymous with the features of the ocean, Nautilus is the ultimate statement piece for a superyacht, intended to be showcased and admired. Displayed in sunlight, it sings, the intricate details within the crystal are revealed, and it takes on an almost organic quality.

ASTRONOMICAL TIMEKEEPING

The mechanism is housed in a case made from marine-grade stainless steel, offering an all-around view of the inner mechanism which can be admired in their entirety, from every angle and free from distortion, thanks to a set of extra-white crystals. The timekeeper is hand-wound by a turn key inspired by a boat winch. The elegant open-work dial magnifies the intricacies of the multi-complicated movement and its transparent paint combines with multiple reflections to create an utterly

unique effect. The hands are steel-made, hand-finished with bluing technique.

CALIBRE TM3003

A mechanical feat, this mechanism belongs to the exclusive family of astronomical movements. The equation of time, represents the difference between solar time – which varies throughout the year as the earth nears or distances itself from the sun – and our 24-hoursper- day time, based on the worldwide consensus that every day should have the same duration. In addition to the zodiac, the celestial coordinates are completed with a magnificent 3-D moon sphere providing the different phases, combined with a moon age display showing – within the lunation cycle of 29 days, 44 minutes and 2.8 seconds – the time elapsed since the last new moon.