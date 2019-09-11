YOOX’s Luxury Division hires 100 new personal shoppers for EIPs, the most loyal and valued customers

The role of personal shopper has evolved hugely in recent years. They will anticipate luxury customers’ ever-changing luxury needs and solve their wardrobe dilemmas before they even arise. According to Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury Division, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, the personal shopper becomes part of the EIP’s (Extremely Important People) daily lives.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP, the world leader in online luxury and fashion, announces that more than 100 new personal shoppers and client relations managers will be hired within its Luxury Division to serve NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER’s most loyal luxury customers, referred to as EIPs (Extremely Important People), globally. This marks the single largest client relations recruitment drive in its 19-year history.

Alongside the expansion comes the creation of new Personal Shopping and Client Relations hubs in important global locations – San Francisco and Dallas – identified for their burgeoning customer base and increasing levels of demand for the enhanced service. The offer will also be strengthened across the West Coast of the US, including Los Angeles. This geographical development is part of the Group’s localization strategy to offer tailored services to luxury customers informed by a rich understanding of the region and related lifestyle.

Since its launch in 2000, NET-A-PORTER has been a pioneer of personal shopping and client relations services, offering enhancements such as personalized styling, exclusive experiences and offers, which coupled with its digital expertise, delivers the ultimate in luxury fashion shopping experience. It was introduced to MR PORTER customers at launch in 2011. Since the onset of both businesses, the team has continued to grow, whilst evolving and enhancing its services across the womenswear and menswear business. The doubling of the team is in direct response to this

increased desire for personalized service and the growth of the EIP customer segment.

The multi-lingual and highly skilled division pairs the brands’ most loyal customers with a dedicated personal shopper, by invitation only. The one-to-one relationship grows organically according to customer needs, both on and offline, from tailored styling recommendations, closet consultations, previews and bespoke production of items, through to designer access and invitations and exclusive industry events. Striking the balance between technology and the human touch is vital to success; the team are supported by the wealth of customer insight harnessed over nearly two decades, with AI and data assistance serving to inform the person-to-person contact, bringing the customers exactly what they need, where they need it.

“Our EIPs are our most loyal and valued customers and we’re continually striving to enhance their experience with us. We know our EIPs return to us not only for our fabulous curation of products but also the superior service. Our personal shopping team – a group of highly passionate and experienced individuals – is at the heart of this offering, going the extra mile for customers, day in, day out, online and in person,” said Alison Loehnis, President, Luxury Division, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP.