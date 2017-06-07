World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2017. The winners

On Sunday, the great and good came together to honour the winners of the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony in Shanghai at the five star Grand Kempinski.

World Travel Awards celebrates its 24th anniversary this year and is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade.

World Travel Awards Gala Ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry. Each year World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.

Hong Kong has been recognised as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination at the World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia Gala Ceremony 2017 in China.

Hosted by the luxury Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, the prestigious event was attended by 250 hospitality leaders from across the regions.

Also celebrating was Deer Jet, which took the title of Asia’s Leading Private Jet Charter and China’s Leading Private Jet Charter, and Gaia Retreat & Spa. Co-owned by Gregg Cave and Australian actress Olivia Newton-John, the wellness resort was recognised as Australasia’s Leading Boutique Hotel.

In a special award decided by the World Travel Awards Academy, Michael Henssler – Kempinski chief operating officer,

Asia – took home the trophy for Asia’s Leading Travel Personality 2017.

Also among the winners was The Ascott Limited which walked away with the title of Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand (The Ascott Limited) and Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartments (Ascott Raffles City Chengdu).

Staying in Asia, Vinpearl Da Nang Resort & Villas was named Vietnam’s Leading Beach Resort while the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai scooped two trophies: Asia’s Leading Conference Hotel and China’s Leading Business Hotel.

In Australasia, Air New Zealand was hailed Australasia’s Leading Airline and Australasia’s Leading Airline Brand.