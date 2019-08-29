Vuhl, the road-legal lightweight supercar brand, announced its entry into the US market



Vuhl cars are available for the US market for the first time. Lightest, most powerful Vuhl 05 RR breaks cover in California at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Vuhl, the road-legal lightweight supercar brand, announced its entry into the US car market confirming orders across US territories in its new dealer network.

California encapsulates the heart of Vuhl’s latest supercar, the all-new 05 RR.

Car Week, and California in general, are the ideal places to introduce high-end cars to the American consumers. With a renowned automotive culture, world-class racetracks, extensive motorsport pedigree and passionate enthusiast community, it was the perfect location to reveal the 05RR to the US.

Immediate orders from a number of territories across the US, including California, Florida, Nevada, New York and Texas have been placed ahead of Q3 and Q4 production.

The 05 RR was introduced to the world earlier this year to an exclusive audience ahead of the Race Of Champions in Mexico City.

“California’s vast motorsport culture, world-class racetracks, and passionate enthusiast community are perfectly aligned with the philosophy that underpins Vuhl cars.”

Vuhl Technical Director and Co-Founder Iker Echeverría, said: “The perfect start to our introduction into the United States. We are excited to be at Car Week not only to announce our entry into the US market, but to unveil our latest model, the 05 RR, which takes the already potent 05 to the next level.”

“Virtually every system in the car has been meaningfully revised to improve performance. We did this in a way that makes the RR even faster on track, but also makes for an engaging, raw, and pure driver’s car that can be driven on the street.”

The first delivery of a Vuhl in America through the new dealer network was a 05 RR supplied to a Miami-based owner on the final day of Car Week. The 05 and 05 RR is now available through an extensive dealership network in Europe, the US, and Mexico.

The RR designation stands for Road and Race, an indication of the car’s focused character and supercar level performance. Compared to the standard 05, weight is reduced by 65kg to 660kg dry. The output of the 2.3 liter turbocharged inline-4 is increased to 400hp and 380 lb-ft. These figures give a power-to-weight ratio of 600hp/tonne, which coupled with the sequential paddle shift gearbox, results in a 0-60 time of 2.7 seconds.

A lightened flywheel, race clutch, and carbon fiber wheels significantly reduce rotational inertia, while lowering the powertrain in the chassis by 50mm has dropped the center of gravity of the car. A limited slip differential is standard, as are track-focused suspension and steering systems. Grip is increased by an all-new high-downforce setup that includes a large single-plane rear wing. The luxury sports car is capable of 1.8G of lateral acceleration.