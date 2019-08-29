The Flying yacht has received many upgrades for the ultimate experience of flying above the water

Beauty meets science in the 2019 evolution of the FOILER flying yacht. The updated fully built in carbon fibre yacht features a joystick and a more efficient industrial-grade hydraulic propulsion system. Elegantly slicing through the waves to give a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Have you ever seen a yacht with the driver comfortably seated in the bow?

The world’s first private flying yacht, created by Enata Marine has received many upgrades, including the new forward cockpit with a revolutionary joystick that will give you the ultimate experience of flying above the water. Enata Marine’s dual cockpits, offers the owner the ability to master the controls from the central cockpit or enter the ultimate experience of gliding using the new joystick at the bow.

The new Foiler’s joystick creates a unique and instinctive driving experience. “You sail, or should we say fly, in complete serenity. With power and control at your fingertips, you can smoothly and effortlessly overtake conventional powerboats, while they are slamming and rolling in the waves,” says the design team.

The new joystick controls the speed and direction of the FOILER. By pushing forward or pulling back, you can adjust the speed, from standstill and up to 40 knots. Tilting on either side then controls the direction.

The hydro-foiling system enables the boat to fly 1.5 metres above the water, providing an unmatched experience where speed and reactivity are the centrepieces. In Foiling Mode, the 740hp engines thrust the yacht out of the water, taking-off in only a few seconds. The smaller surface area of the foils significantly reduces drag for a faster and smoother ride.

Like all true high-end luxury yachts, the interior of the FOILER is fully customisable.

The Foiler will attend the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (October 16-19, 2019)