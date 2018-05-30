One of the most exclusive A. Lange & Söhne timepieces, the unique LANGE 1 TIME ZONE “Como Edition”, is crafted only once a year for a very special person – the “Best of Show” winner at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Northern Italy.

For the seventh time, A. Lange & Söhne is supporting the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este – the venerable competition for the world’s most beautiful historic cars – as the main partner. The event was held May 25-27 on the banks of Lake Como, and the winner of the most prestigious category, “Best of Show”, was presented with a unique LANGE 1 TIME ZONE “Como Edition” – a timepiece that has been made specially for the occasion. The unique timepieces went to the Ferrari 335 Sport from Andreas Mohringer.

The Lange 1 TIME ZONE “Como Edition” is for those in the know, those who understand the iconic work of art – in classic cars and fine mechanical watchmaking. A. Lange & Söhne​ celebrates the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with an understated, distinctly organised design: the perfect companion for a cosmopolitan.

In contrast to the classic version, the “Como Edition” is endowed with a freehand-engraved cuvette. The hinged dust cover in white gold on the movement side pays homage to the competition: the inscription CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE frames the coat of arms of the event.

To pay homage to the venue of the competition, on the rotating city ring of this special edition, Central European Time is displayed using Como, the location of the competition, instead of Berlin as it is in the classic edition. Lange CEO Wilhelm Schmid presented the beaming winner with the unique piece with the Concorso crest hand-engraved on the hinged lid at a gala event at the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este on 27 May 2018.

A. Lange & Söhne has been a partner of the Concorso d’Eleganza since 2012. In his laudatory speech, Wilhelm Schmid, CEO, referred to the similarities between collectors of extraordinary automobiles and those of timepieces: “Cars and watches have always been far more than their technical characteristics. Behind every invention and every design are passionate people. A car or a watch is also always a personal, aesthetic statement. What could be more suitable than to honour the most beautiful car than with a unique watch? The LANGE 1 TIME ZONE ‘Como Edition’ is our recognition of the time and effort the owner has invested into preserving this automotive masterpiece.”