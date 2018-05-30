The grand winners of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2018: Historic Cars and the Concorso di Motociclette

Check out these outstanding classics from all the epochs of automobile history. Congratulations to the grand winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the Ferrari 335 Sport from Andreas Mohringer, for winning the Trofeo BMW Group – Best of Show by the Jury.

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, Northern Italy is one of the world’s most exclusive and traditional beauty contest for historic cars and motorcycles with a rich heritage. “Hollywood on the Lake”, the motto of this year’s editon (from 25 to 27 May 2018), offered spectacular scenes and stars from automobile and motorcycle history.

The event included extraordinary automobiles which have left a lasting impression not only on the road but also as stars in feature films. Formula 1 racing cars were presented from different decades in the premiere class of motor sport.

The parkland and grounds of Villa d’Este and the neighbouring Villa Erba on the banks of Lake Como formed the perfect set for the protagonists on two and four wheels. Alongside the cinematically staged overview of vehicle history since the beginnings of motorised transport, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2018 once again offered a perspective on the future of mobility with a presentation of spectacular Concept Cars and Prototypes.

The winner of the “Best of Show” category at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este at Lake Como received a unique hand-engraved LANGE 1 TIME ZONE with the special designation “Como Edition”.

A Ferrari 335 Sport from 1958 received the prestigious title “Best of Show”. The owner, Andreas Mohringer from Austria, received a horological rarity as a prize: a “Como Edition” of the model LANGE 1 TIME ZONE made from white gold and specially created for this occasion. To pay homage to the venue of the competition, on the rotating city ring of this special edition, Central European Time is displayed using Como, the location of the competition, instead of Berlin as it is in the classic edition. Lange CEO Wilhelm Schmid presented the beaming winner with the unique piece with the Concorso crest hand-engraved on the hinged lid at a gala event at the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este on 27 May 2018.

This contest was held for the first time in 1929 and provided an arena for new automobiles. Since 2005, the event has been jointly organised by BMW Group Classic and the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este, and today it is the world’s most exclusive and traditional beauty contest for historic vehicles with an enviable heritage.

And the Concorso di Motociclette captured the imagination of the public for the eighth time with rare treasures from the history of the motorcycle. The Street Run by the motorcycles participating in the competition took place through the streets of Cernobbio. Once again, this will be one of the spectacular highpoints of the weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza 2018.

After the exhibition and the parade at Villa d’Este on Saturday and the parade at Villa Erba on Sunday, the jury announced the results for Historic Cars and Concept Cars & Prototypes at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2018:

TROFEO BMW GROUP – Best of Show by the Jury

Ferrari, 335 Sport, Spider, Scaglietti, 1958 Andreas Mohringer, Austria;

Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale, Coupé, Scaglione, 1968 Albert Spiess, Switzerland

Alfa Romeo 33/2 Stradale, Coupé, Scaglione, 1968 Albert Spiess, Switzerland;

Lancia, Stratos, Coupé, Bertone, 1970 Phillip Sarofim, United States;

By Public Referendum at Villa Erba

Ferrari SP38, Coupé, Designer: Flavio Manzoni Ferrari

The results for Motorcycles and Concept Bikes at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2018: