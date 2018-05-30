BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento – a look ahead to what an exciting new Adventure Sport model might look like

The new BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento has the potential to expand today’s notion of a modern sports touring bike by adding smart functionality.

At this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the BMW Group provided a look ahead to what an exciting new Adventure Sport model might look like: The BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento (pronounced ‘nove cento’) combines emotion and performance with an adventurous spirit, agility and riding fun to create, according to BMW group, “the ideal sports touring bike.”

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is an attractive overall package. The new bike combines the appropriate power with reliable sports touring properties and above all lots of riding fun. Two motorcycling jackets have been developed to go with the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento. They each reflect the concept bike’s properties with their refined mixture of leather and Kevlar fabric: Sport and Touring.

“It doesn’t always have to be about ‘bolder, bigger, brighter’ nowadays: this concept bike focuses on achieving a sense of balance,” says Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad.

“The BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is our interpretation of a modern all-rounder for the new mid-range segment,” explains Heinrich, and he adds: “Functional properties such as touring capability, storage space and wind/weather protection are relevant to most motorcyclists but they’re rarely included in the design of a concept vehicle. In this year’s concept bike we’re demonstrating that all these rational aspects can be coupled with a dynamic design to create something really exciting and highly emotional,” added Heinrich.

Innovative case system guarantees high flexibility

One particular highlight of the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento is the innovative storage space concept comprising a clip-on case element. The double case not only offers storage space, it also extends the seating area for the passenger. It is hooked into the rear carrier from above if required, and there is a powerful electromagnet that attaches the element securely to the lower section of the rear carrier. This system makes it possible to have two functional versions of the same bike. Without a case, the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento has maximum agility and perfectly meets the rider’s needs in terms of riding fun; with the cases, the concept bike is transformed into a touring motorcycle that is also well equipped to carry two people.

Pure&Crafted Festival 2018

BMW Motorrad is sending its Pure&Crafted signature bike, a BMW R nineT Pure, on a journey across Europe for 4 months. 10 riders will seek out the most exciting routes, the smallest workshops, the most exceptional builders, the best food and the coolest gigs. Craftrad writers Henry Kerinnes and Jan Joswig will be part of the journey as well as Martien Delgaauw from Berham Customs, photographer Jo Fischer, the all-female motorcycle club The Curves and Bernhard Elflein from Herzbube Motorcycles.

On May 25, BMW Motorrad sent off its first rider, Henry Kerinnes, who is now on his way to Copenhagen. Via Pure&Crafted social media channels, you can follow and cheer on the Pure&Crafted riders on their adventures across Europe.