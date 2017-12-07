For the past 10 years, New York-based Bond No. 9 has been a success across the pond in London—specifically on the main floor of the world’s most iconic retail institution, Harrods. But come September the celebrated, prize-winning American perfumer will be in the ascendant at this palace of shopping wonders, expanding its presence into a private, serene, by-appointment hideaway established in a prestigious 6th floor containing 5,000 square feet of 17 of the world’s most ultra-luxurious scent shops. Unique in all the world, the Salon de Parfums at Harrods, as it’s called, is the destination for VIP connoisseurs and aficionados in search of secret seclusion as they select the most exclusive fragrances.The forthcoming Bond No. 9 shop will be the first near- replica of its pacesetting flagship.

All Bond No. 9 New World-New York-centric eaux de parfum will be available—not least its 8 scents created expressly forHarrods. In addition, the Salon de Parfums’ Bond No. 9 shop will offer several bespoke services. These include fragrancetastings, detailed consultations, and happy hours, as well as two vaunted premiere specialties. Bond No. 9 above-and-beyond service is Swarovski on Demand—a crystal-studded project in personalized perfume bottles.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Bond No.9 boutique to our newly expanded Salon de Parfums at Harrods. We are truly excitedby the number of bespoke services Bond No.9 will be offering in their space, which is their first UK boutique and exclusive toHarrods in the UK; from the amazing demi-custom blending to the Swarovski on demand service – both will create

a fantasticallyunique experience for our Harrods customer and is certainly another welcome addition to our Salon de Parfums fragrance sanctuary on the Sixth Floor, ” said Harrods Beauty Director, Annalise Fard.

images: Bond No. 9 Parfum