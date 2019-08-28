The Langham Nymphenburg Residence Munich: The level of personalization will be second to none

Langham Hospitality Group is expanding its footprint in Europe and introduces the luxury hospitality brand to the city of Munich.

Whether it’s a multi-generational trip, a reunion with friends or coming together for a wedding, The Langham Nymphenburg Residence will lend the perfect setting for celebratory moments.

Scheduled to open in the winter of 2019, The Langham Nymphenburg Residence’s guests will enjoy the privacy and exclusivity of this 18th-century manor with a privileged location next to the Royal Nymphenburg Porcelain Manufactory which is renowned for exquisite avant-garde and tailor-made designs for four centuries.

Offering an exceptional view of the Nymphenburg Palace and the immaculately landscaped gardens, The Langham Nymphenburg Residence will feature four bedrooms, three living rooms, two wine cellars, seven bathrooms, a home cinema, an elevator and a dining room that seats 12 people comfortably. A private sun-dappled terrace with a water feature and centuries-old sculptures will set the scene for special occasions for up to 100 seated guests.

At the completion of an extensive refurbishment programme in the summer of 2019, the three-story Residence will be well-appointed with bespoke furniture pieces and accessories handcrafted by specialist brands and ateliers. With oversight by Munich-based interior design firm Mang Mauritz which counts some of the more established European private residences in their portfolio, these include Donghia furniture by Rubelli, textiles by Jim Thompson, whimsical wallpaper by Cole & Son, Dornbracht bathroom fittings in polished copper, gold and matte black, Gaggenau kitchen appliances, and handmade-to-order beds, upholstered with only the finest natural fibers, by Vispring.

Unique themes will run throughout The Langham Residence especially in the ornately decorated bathrooms, and in the children’s room which showcases a playful circus motif. The Residence will be illuminated by porcelain chandeliers and light fixtures, and a Lindsey Adelman lamp of brushed gold combined with the finest white Nymphenburg porcelain will grace the dining room. Not forgotten are the audiophiles who will be aurally gratified with the arresting sounds emanating from the Sennheiser Orpheus electrostatic headphone system in the family room.

Rounding up all these remarkable features is a specially curated selection of pieces from the Nymphenburg porcelain workshop that will be placed throughout the 9,000 square foot Residence. Renowned for their collaborations with celebrated artists and fashion designers such as Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Christian Lacroix, and Elie Saab to name but a few, some of the extraordinary works at the Residence will include two impressive porcelain “Myth and Legend” sculptures by Damien Hirst in the dining room, Commedia Dell’Arte couture edition figurines by Vivienne Westwood and photographer Nick Knight’s limited edition representation of supermodel Kate Moss.

Stefan Leser, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group, says the decision to manage a private residence did not come about by accident: “It was the result of a deliberate evolution on our expansion strategy and our core belief of being in the high-touch luxury business remains intact. The Langham Nymphenburg Residence will provide the services and amenities of a luxury hotel stay with the personalized touches of a private home. Our guests will have ample space, privacy and exclusivity, alongside the full complement of The Langham signature services in a beautiful regal setting.”

The Langham Nymphenburg Residence is located within the stately 490-acre imperial estate of Nymphenburg Palace, just a 15-minute drive from the Munich city center.